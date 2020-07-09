Sunak Tries to Save the Summer with $38 Billion Stimulus Program

(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s stimulus package may help save the Great British summer. Saving the economy will be a far harder task.

On Wednesday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced 30 billion pounds ($37.5 billion) of tax cuts and extra spending to support the U.K. as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Over the course of a 30-minute speech, he reduced taxes for home-buyers and the hospitality industry, and even offered Brits vouchers to cut the cost of eating out in August.

The measures are were aimed at reviving confidence among consumers and industries still reeling from the lockdown after much of the U.K. economy re-opened on July 4.

The success of Sunak’s package, and any prime ministerial ambitions he harbors, rest on one big uncertainty: whether Boris Johnson’s government can prevent a second wave of the virus that causes a second lockdown. Another outbreak could prove devastating for an economy that already shrank 25% in the two months to April.

“No amount of fiscal support can mask the fact that the U.K. recovery hinges almost solely on avoiding a return to repeated, widespread lockdowns,” said James Smith, a developed markets economist at ING.

Even if the virus doesn’t return, Sunak will have to confront the specter of mass unemployment. Joblessness is expected to surge as he starts to unwind the unprecedented government programs that are funding the wages of more than 12 million workers. He may need to provide more stimulus when he presents his fall budget in the fall.

More Support?

“More support may well need to be announced in the Autumn when we know more about the path of the virus and of the economy,” said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The size of the package “in part reflects how hard it is to target resources only where they are really needed.”

The state was already providing around 160 billion pounds of direct support for the economy. That figure now rises to almost 190 billion pounds, putting the budget deficit on course to hit 350 billion pounds in the current fiscal year, or a peacetime high of around 17% of GDP, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Pressed on how the extra stimulus will be paid for, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on ITV’s Peston that now is the right time to borrow.

“The cost of inaction would be much greater than the cost of the action we’ve taken,” he said. “Borrowing rates are at a record low. There is demand for government paper. It is the right thing to do to support people now.”

That demand is being fueled by the Bank of England buying vast amounts of government bonds in the secondary market under its quantitative easing program. Ten-year gilt yields are now less than 0.2% compared with over 2% five years ago. But the scale of the budget deficit risks testing the equanimity of investors, with debt issuance in the first five months of the fiscal year already dwarfing the full-year record reached during the height of the financial crisis.

Sunak put preserving jobs front-and-center of his speech, unveiling a 1,000-pound incentive for companies that retain previously furloughed workers until 2021, and funding for firms to hire young apprentices.

With signs that job losses are already mounting before employers take on more of the burden of paying furloughed workers next month, some economists were critical of Sunak for not doing more. Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. asset management, said the main risk will be unwinding the furlough program before the recovery has taken hold, which could result in millions of job being axed.

“Removing the furlough scheme before activity has recovered is like building three quarters of a bridge and not finishing it because it is becoming expensive,” he said.

What Our Economists Say:

“Today’s statement looked very much like a stop gap to us. Many of the policies are the usual responses during a recession (Sunak also reiterated Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to bring forward capital spending this year), but there wasn’t anything that was aimed at turbo-charging the recovery. Sunak is clearly watching how the economy responds as it reopens. If the recovery fails to build on it’s promising start, expect a more significant stimulus package in the fall.”

