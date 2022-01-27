U.S. markets closed

Sunbelt Business Brokers Reveals Guide to Selling a Business for a Premium Price

Sunbelt Business Brokers of Florida
·3 min read

Sunbelt Business Brokers of Sarasota Florida recently released a guide to help business owners get a premium price for their companies. This comprehensive guide is designed to help business owners navigate the complex process of selling their business and receive the best price possible.

Sarasota, United States , Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

It’s not easy selling a business. Owners must find the right buyer, negotiate a fair price, and navigate through every step of the process. To sell at a premium in the shortest amount of time requires a systemized approach.

Joe Alter and his team at Sunbelt Business Brokers in Sarasota, Naples, and Fort Myers, Florida, have done just that. Their many completed deals are proof of a winning process. The Sunbelt Process has resulted in more privately owned sales of businesses than any other business broker.

Find their five-step process available on the Sunbelt of Florida website here: https://sunbeltofflorida.com/sell-your-business/

The Sunbelt Business Brokers guide explains the steps starting with retaining a broker. Joe Alter’s team collaborates with owners to discover their reasons for selling and help organize their financial information.

Step 2 of the process is price valuation and identifying the buyer profile. Sunbelt sells businesses from $500,000 to $30 Million, but that price can go much higher, especially for multi-location companies.

During this phase of the process, Joe Alter and his team work with the business owner to complete a company questionnaire, obtain third-party valuations if needed, determine the asking price, and complete a business profile and offers.

Once this step is complete, the broker develops the marketing strategy. The goal during the third step is to promote the offer to the most appropriate buyers. Due to the high number of transactions completed in the Sunbelt Network, they have the largest well-funded buyer’s pool.

Once the sale offering starts to produce serious inquiries, the process moves into Phase Four. This phase is negotiation and due diligence. It begins with fielding the offers and questions and identifying and financing the transaction. This step is where the business broker’s experience and transactional knowledge excel. Contingencies and financial approvals can make or break a deal.

Once the parties agree to all terms, the fifth and final phase of the Sunbelt Process moves to escrow and closing of the sale. The sale is successful after the signing of documents and transferring of funds.

Buyers and sellers also have access to an extensive list of businesses for sale on the Sunbelt website. All parties can view businesses for sale throughout Florida in many categories. Also available are details of Case Studies of “Done Deals.” Some recently completed transactions include franchised retail pet stores, generator sale businesses, eCommerce sporting goods, gas stations, construction businesses, and many more.

Sunbelt of Florida has three locations, including Sarasota, Naples, and Fort Myers. Joe Alter and his team offer a free evaluation and consultation for owners who want to know the worth of their business.

More information about the process is publicly available to all buyers and sellers to review on the Sunbelt of Florida website: https://sunbeltofflorida.com/

Website: https://sunbeltofflorida.com/fort-myers/

CONTACT: Name: Joe Alter Organization: Sunbelt Business Brokers of Florida Address: 1680 Fruitville Rd, Suite 212, Sarasota, Florida 34236, United States Phone: +1-941-867-7001


