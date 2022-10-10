After-Sunburn Care Products Market Size to Grow by USD 540.89 Mn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The after-sunburn care products market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key players compete on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Leading competitors are maintaining their dominance by acquiring new brands and partnering with other vendors. Moreover, competition among key players will lead to the introduction of innovations in the market.
The after-sunburn care products market size is set to grow by USD 540.89 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the after-sunburn care products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Australian Gold LLC, Bare Republic, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boiron Inc., Caren Products LLC, Christian Dior SE, Clarins USA Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Fruit of the Earth Inc., Green Leaf Naturals, Moroccanoil Israel Ltd., Pierre Fabre SA, Quest Products Inc., Seven Minerals NA LLC, Sun Bum, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and W.S. Badger Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Product
Geography
After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment
The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This channel includes salons and spas, drugstores, department stores, and medical clinics and institutes. The sales of after-sunburn care products are dependent on recommendations from medical clinics and institutes. Such factors will support market growth in the near future.
After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis
Europe will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising product awareness. Germany, France, and Italy are the key countries for the after-sunburn care products market in Europe.
After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will help the after-sunburn care products market grow during the next five years
Estimation of the after-sunburn care products market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the after-sunburn care products market
Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the after-sunburn care products market vendors
After-Sunburn Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 540.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.2
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Australian Gold LLC, Bare Republic, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boiron Inc., Caren Products LLC, Christian Dior SE, Clarins USA Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Fruit of the Earth Inc., Green Leaf Naturals, Moroccanoil Israel Ltd., Pierre Fabre SA, Quest Products Inc., Seven Minerals NA LLC, Sun Bum, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and W.S. Badger Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Lotion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Spray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.14 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Australian Gold LLC
11.4 Bayer AG
11.5 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
11.6 Clarins USA Inc.
11.7 Edgewell Personal Care Co
11.8 Fruit of the Earth Inc.
11.9 Pierre Fabre SA
11.10 Sun Bum
11.11 The Clorox Co.
11.12 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
