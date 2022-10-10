After-Sunburn Care Products Market Size to Grow by USD 540.89 Mn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The after-sunburn care products market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key players compete on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Leading competitors are maintaining their dominance by acquiring new brands and partnering with other vendors. Moreover, competition among key players will lead to the introduction of innovations in the market.

The after-sunburn care products market size is set to grow by USD 540.89 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

To help businesses improve their market position, the after-sunburn care products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Australian Gold LLC, Bare Republic, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boiron Inc., Caren Products LLC, Christian Dior SE, Clarins USA Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Fruit of the Earth Inc., Green Leaf Naturals, Moroccanoil Israel Ltd., Pierre Fabre SA, Quest Products Inc., Seven Minerals NA LLC, Sun Bum, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and W.S. Badger Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Distribution Channel

Product

Geography

After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This channel includes salons and spas, drugstores, department stores, and medical clinics and institutes. The sales of after-sunburn care products are dependent on recommendations from medical clinics and institutes. Such factors will support market growth in the near future.

After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

Europe will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising product awareness. Germany, France, and Italy are the key countries for the after-sunburn care products market in Europe.

After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will help the after-sunburn care products market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the after-sunburn care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the after-sunburn care products market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the after-sunburn care products market vendors

After-Sunburn Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 540.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Australian Gold LLC, Bare Republic, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boiron Inc., Caren Products LLC, Christian Dior SE, Clarins USA Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Fruit of the Earth Inc., Green Leaf Naturals, Moroccanoil Israel Ltd., Pierre Fabre SA, Quest Products Inc., Seven Minerals NA LLC, Sun Bum, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and W.S. Badger Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

