Sunbury home made of telephone poles listed for $1.2 million, complete with Tiki hut

A Sunbury home built from telephone poles has hit the market for $1.2 million.

The home, on Church Road north of Sunbury, was built in 2015 on property that was a "hot mess" when the owners, the Schlabach family, acquired it, said Kathleen Hadder, the Howard Hanna Real Estate Services agent listing the property.

"The owners wanted a wow house but were on a shoestring budget," Hadder said. "So they rolled up their sleeves and spent almost two years building their home with telephone poles, and made a dream home."

A Sunbury home new to the market is built in part of refashioned telephone poles milled into timber frames.

From the outside, the home has the look of a large log cabin, but the inside is open, modern and bright, with timber-frame construction milled from the phone poles adding a vintage-meets-contemporary look. Custom woodwork abounds, including on floors, interior barn doors and kitchen cabinets made from Kentucky cedar.

The two-story 2,700-square-foot home features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

A bunkbed in a newly listed Sunbury home illustrates the extensive woodwork in the home.

An entryway opens to a two-story timber-framed great room, adjacent to the dining area and kitchen, which includes an island and pantry.

An owner's suite can be found on the first floor, while three other bedrooms are on the second, which overlooks the great room.

A Sunbury home listed for $1.2 million includes seven outbuildings on more than 9 acres.

The home sits on more than 9 acres with seven outbuildings offering a multitude of uses.

"It's perfect for a home-based business, or to have horses and farm animals, store your favorite cars, RVs, or other toys, so many possibilities," Hadder said.

A newly listed Sunbury home includes a guest suite in one of several outbuildings.

One building includes a full guest suite, with living room, kitchen, laundry, bedroom and bathroom.

Other out-buildings include pole barns, garages and a Tiki hut overlooking a pond stocked with bass, bluegill and catfish.

A Tiki bar next to a newly listed Sunbury house overlooks a pond.

"The sellers skipped no detail when building their family dream home," Hadder said.

