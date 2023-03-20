Sunchase Apartments is now Belmont Landing

New owner, DSP Real Estate Capital LLC, rebrands the popular student and professional housing community.



FARMVILLE, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Owner and Operator DSP Real Estate Capital LLC, the current owners of Sunchase at Longwood and The Greens at Sunchase, are proud to reintroduce the two properties under the new name of Belmont Landing. Former owner, Management Services Corporation (one of The Caton Companies), will continue to serve as the property manager.

Located at 501 Sunchase Boulevard, Farmville, VA 23901, the community formerly known as Sunchase at Longwood and Greens at Sunchase, has been an iconic community of Farmville since its construction in 2003.The property serves as the region's premier market and student housing, offering top-of-the line amenities and quality of living.

"DSP looks forward to operating this asset with the assistance of Management Services Corporation, to continue to maintain the exceptional service and high-quality living experience under a new brand." comments Purna Dokku, DSP Senior Partner.

"We as a company remain dedicated to providing healthy, safe, and tranquil living communities for our residents, and look forward to doing the same in Farmville." says asset manager Christopher Caylor.

DSP currently operates over $80MM in multifamily assets in Virginia, adding its first asset in Farmville with Belmont Landing.

"Our vision for the property remains to offer a better living experience for our residence, ensuring the optimization of our amenities to best fit the needs of our tenants in these changing times" notes Stephen Karbelk, DSP partner.

To learn more about Belmont Landing Apartments, please visit www.sunchase-longwood.com. To learn more about or contact DSP Real estate capital, email (investor@dsprecapital.com) or visit our website (www.dsprecapital.com/)

