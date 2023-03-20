U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.55
    +26.91 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,169.42
    +307.44 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,656.51
    +25.99 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.59
    +16.70 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    +0.57 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.50
    +13.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.19 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0950 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0106 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3670
    -0.4360 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,999.33
    -238.72 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.29
    +8.62 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Sunchase Apartments is now Belmont Landing

PR Newswire
·1 min read

New owner, DSP Real Estate Capital LLC, rebrands the popular student and professional housing community.

FARMVILLE, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Owner and Operator DSP Real Estate Capital LLC, the current owners of Sunchase at Longwood and The Greens at Sunchase, are proud to reintroduce the two properties under the new name of Belmont Landing. Former owner, Management Services Corporation (one of The Caton Companies), will continue to serve as the property manager. 

Located at 501 Sunchase Boulevard, Farmville, VA 23901, the community formerly known as Sunchase at Longwood and Greens at Sunchase, has been an iconic community of Farmville since its construction in 2003.The property serves as the region's premier market and student housing, offering top-of-the line amenities and quality of living.

"DSP looks forward to operating this asset with the assistance of Management Services Corporation, to continue to maintain the exceptional service and high-quality living experience under a new brand." comments Purna Dokku, DSP Senior Partner.

"We as a company remain dedicated to providing healthy, safe, and tranquil living communities for our residents, and look forward to doing the same in Farmville." says asset manager Christopher Caylor.

DSP currently operates over $80MM in multifamily assets in Virginia, adding its first asset in Farmville with Belmont Landing.

"Our vision for the property remains to offer a better living experience for our residence, ensuring the optimization of our amenities to best fit the needs of our tenants in these changing times" notes Stephen Karbelk, DSP partner.

To learn more about Belmont Landing Apartments, please visit www.sunchase-longwood.com. To learn more about or contact DSP Real estate capital, email (investor@dsprecapital.com) or visit our website (www.dsprecapital.com/)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunchase-apartments-is-now-belmont-landing-301776461.html

SOURCE The Caton Companies

Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Amazon to lay off another 9,000 employees

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) will eliminate about 9,000 more roles, affecting teams in its highly profitable cloud division, CEO Andy Jassy told employees Monday in a publicly posted message. The cuts, he said, are across the Amazon Web Services, Twitch, advertising and human resources teams. "Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago," Jassy said.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon to Cut 9,000 More Jobs, Including at AWS and Twitch

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off an additional 9,000 employees, adding to cuts that were already the largest round of firings in the company’s history.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks Stage Relief Rally as Banking Jitters Ease: Markets WrapC

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Amazon to Cut Another 9,000 Jobs as It Joins the Year of Efficiency

    Amazon, which cut 18,000 jobs earlier this year, is making another round of reductions as it aims for improved efficiency.

  • Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Monday that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren't met. Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia expects the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.

  • Oil prices extend their decline after biggest weekly drop of 2023

    Oil futures remain under pressure Monday, failing to find support after UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals, sources says

    Microsoft Corp's remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software giant has been trying to allay the Commission's concerns that the deal may reduce competition for console and personal computers, PC operating systems and cloud game streaming services.

  • Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

    Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday. Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of job cuts this year. In the memo, Jassy said the second phase of the company's annual planning process completed this month led to the additional job cuts.

  • Nike sales to gain from Adidas-Kanye split, Jordan Retro demand

    Nike is expected to report a rise in third-quarter revenue and grow its market share through 2023, helped by major rival Adidas' split with designer and rapper Kanye West that caused the German company to lose about $600 million in quarterly sales. Nike is also expected to get a boost from higher sales of its Jordan Retros and some newer launches as the world's No. 1 sportswear maker stays ahead of rivals through its innovative product lines. "There is an opportunity for Nike to pick more market from Adidas," said Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates, adding that Adidas has not had as many bestsellers as Nike.

  • Hindenburg has forced Adani to halt a $4.2 billion petrochemical project

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against India’s Adani Group may have scuppered another of the conglomerate’s mega projects.

  • Foot Locker Q4 Beats Expectations as Retailer Unveils New Strategy Under CEO Mary Dillon

    Foot Locker will unveil long-term growth initiatives and financial targets at its investor day presentation.

  • U.S. Banking Cutoff Presents Opportunities for Crypto in Europe

    U.S policymakers seem to be doing their best to suffocate dollar on-ramps into crypto, leaving the door open for other mature markets to gain a competitive edge.

  • Fortune 500 HR execs share the top employee benefits to offer amid financial instability

    Financial wellness benefits have become popular as employers focus on retention.

  • Job posting laws create rifts between employee and employer over fair pay

    More than a third (36%) of 1,300 HR professionals said pay disclosure laws caused more current employees to ask about receiving a pay raise.

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • Will an LLC Protect My Personal Assets?

    Setting up a business as a limited liability company (LLC) can protect the business owner's personal assets from being claimed by business creditors. An LLC creates a shield between business liabilities and personal assets. This means, in most cases, a … Continue reading → The post Does an LLC Protect Your Personal Assets? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.