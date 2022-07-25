U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.69
    +10.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,995.28
    +95.99 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,815.70
    -18.41 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.69
    +6.81 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.09
    +1.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.20
    -11.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.29 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    +0.0260 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6600
    +0.6100 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,907.66
    -804.16 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.66
    +1.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Suncliff(TM) Aims to Shake Up the Sleep Industry With CBD Pillow Partnership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greenlink International, Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WSHE

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Today Greenlink International (OTC PINK:WSHE) announced a strategic partnership with PureCare that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the fast-growing, sleep and wellness category. The new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of PureCare and Greenlink's flagship band, Suncliff™ to create compelling value for both companies.

Importantly, the partnership strategically aligns both companies for the long-term by combining the strength of PureCare's global distribution and proven history with Suncliff's dedicated focus and expertise as leaders in the hemp and cannabis industry.

It was announced at this weeks Las Vegas Market that PureCare will be offering their 5 best-selling pillows in a Suncliff CBD version. The premium pillows will feature an innovative slow release CBD using microencapsulation and each pillow comes with a 250mg Suncliff CBD Spritzer. PureCare's Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah Bergman said "PureCare and Suncliff are the perfect duo to deliver a best-in-class CBD experience to the sleep industry. The new pillow collection truly showcases the quality and attention to detail that our fans love about our brands."

"The Greenlink team continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us, and our brands to stay at the forefront of consumer trends in the CBD and cannabis industry," said Jake George, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlink International. "This partnership allows us to bolster our participation in the fast-growing sleep and wellness category and aligns us with a leading player in the sleep space. This brings immediate benefit to our Company, and supports broader business strategies to target additional growth opportunities that will benefit our core business model."

Greenlink International, Inc, Monday, July 25, 2022, Press release picture
Greenlink International, Inc, Monday, July 25, 2022, Press release picture

George added "We believe this partnership and product line will create compelling and sustainable value for our shareholders and customers alike for many years to come."

Greenlink International, Inc, Monday, July 25, 2022, Press release picture
Greenlink International, Inc, Monday, July 25, 2022, Press release picture

PureCare Pillows + Suncliff™ CBD

Greenlink International, Inc, Monday, July 25, 2022, Press release picture
Greenlink International, Inc, Monday, July 25, 2022, Press release picture

About Us

GreenLink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a public quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol "WSHE." The company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in investment, equipment, technology, brands, textiles and real estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities.

GreenLink's subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and/or leading market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the hemp and legal cannabis markets. GreenLink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greenlink International, Inc.
Tacoma, Washington
Stakeholders@greenlinkholdings.com

SOURCE: Greenlink International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709615/SuncliffTM-Aims-to-Shake-Up-the-Sleep-Industry-With-CBD-Pillow-Partnership

Recommended Stories

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Google, Microsoft, Meta to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors preview earnings that will be reported this week.

  • Redbox stock shoots toward best day on record

    Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares were surging toward their best day on record Monday, though it wasn't immediately clear what was driving the stock move.

  • Newmont Corporation (NEM) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Newmont (NEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.33% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox?

    The stock has exploded higher in the past month, making investors curious, considering its critical metrics are falling.

  • Investors Heavily Search Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Salesforce.com (CRM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • WWE discloses expenses tied to ex-CEO Vince McMahon, to restate results

    McMahon, 76, who turned WWE into an entertainment powerhouse with more than $1 billion in annual revenue after buying the company from his father in 1982, stepped down on Friday as CEO and chairman. He is being investigated by WWE's board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal has reported. The exit, which several industry insiders considered inconceivable until a few days ago, saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon become the co-CEO along with Nick Khan.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Cathie Wood’s 10 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s 10 favorite stock picks for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood’s 5 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, has been making headlines recently as her hedge fund […]

  • Cheniere (LNG) Announces Long-Term LNG Deal With PetroChina

    Per the latest agreement, Cheniere Energy (LNG) is likely to supply approximately 1.8 Mtpa of LNG to PetroChina.

  • As I Screen for Value Stocks, Intel Becomes an Even Bigger Bargain Than Before

    The semiconductor giant is among the now 13 companies that have made it through this stringent sifting process.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Devon Energy (DVN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • The Most Troubling Thing About Unity's ironSource Deal

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently agreed to merge with ironSource (NYSE: IS), an Israeli ad tech company, in a $4.4 billion deal. The deal stunned Unity's investors for three reasons. First, Unity's offer represented a 74% premium to ironSource's 30-day average trading price, and the all-stock deal will dilute Unity's existing shares by more than 30%.