U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +20.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,041.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,594.25
    +180.00 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.60
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.34
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.30
    +25.50 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.85 (+3.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.57
    -1.83 (-9.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4420
    -0.4830 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,793.57
    +731.16 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.78
    +301.10 (+124.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,810.10
    +48.99 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE

·21 min read

  • Net income attributable to SXC was $100.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the full-year 2022; Net income attributable to SXC was $11.8 million, or $0.14 per share, in the fourth quarter 2022

  • Full-year 2022 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $297.7 million, representing record full-year financial performance; Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $58.9 million

  • Operating cash flow was $208.9 million for the full-year 2022, within our revised guidance of $200 million to $215 million

  • Full-year 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $250 million and $265 million

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) (the "Company" or "SunCoke") today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results, reflecting record financial performance for the second consecutive year from our cokemaking and logistics businesses.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.
SunCoke Energy, Inc.

"2022 was an exceptional year for SunCoke, with favorable contribution margins from export coke sales and strong volumes and pricing within our Logistics segment contributing to another record year for Adjusted EBITDA,"  said Mike Rippey, Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke Energy, Inc. "We made significant progress on our capital allocation goals in 2022: reducing gross debt by $83 million, increasing quarterly dividends by 33%, and entering into a non-binding letter of intent with United States Steel Corporation ("U. S. Steel") for a new granulated pig iron facility at Granite City. We also expanded our footprint in the foundry business by increasing our market participation."

"As we enter 2023, we remain focused on executing against our well established objectives of exceptional safety performance, operational excellence, and a balanced approach to capital allocation," said Katherine Gates, President of SunCoke Energy, Inc. "We expect 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to be between $250 million and $265 million, driven by our Domestic Coke plants continuing to operate at full capacity, but with the backdrop of a weaker export market. We anticipate capital expenditures of approximately $95 million, including the foundry coke expansion project which will allow us to build upon our success in this market. We plan to execute against these objectives and deliver significant value to SunCoke stakeholders."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)


2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)

Sales and other operating revenues

$  514.0

$  365.3

$      148.7


$ 1,972.5

$ 1,456.0

$      516.5

Net income attributable to SXC

$    11.8

$    12.7

$        (0.9)


$    100.7

$     43.4

$        57.3

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$    58.9

$    62.9

$        (4.0)


$    297.7

$   275.4

$        22.3

(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

 

Revenues increased during both the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 as compared to the same prior year periods, primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal costs in the Domestic Coke segment and higher volumes in the Logistics segment. Full-year 2022 revenues additionally benefit from higher pricing on export coke sales and higher pricing in the Logistics segment.

Net income attributable to SXC for the fourth quarter 2022 decreased from the same prior year period, driven by unfavorable operating results discussed above. Net income attributable to SXC for the full-year 2022 increased from the same prior year period, driven by favorable operating results discussed above as well as the absence of debt refinancing related expenses recorded in the second quarter of the prior year and income tax benefits recorded in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of the release of a valuation allowance established on the deferred tax assets attributable to existing foreign tax credit carryforwards and the recognition of research and development credits.

Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA decreased as compared to the same prior year period, primarily reflecting lower export coke pricing. Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased as compared to the same prior year period, primarily reflecting higher contribution margins on export coke sales as well as higher pricing in the Logistics segment.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Domestic Coke
Domestic Coke consists of cokemaking facilities and heat recovery operations at our Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown plants.


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts)

2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)


2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)

Sales and other operating revenues

$   485.1

$   340.3

$      144.8


$ 1,856.9

$ 1,354.5

$      502.4

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$     46.5

$     53.4

$        (6.9)


$   263.4

$   243.4

$       20.0

Sales Volume (in thousands of tons)

1,040

1,026

14


4,031

4,183

(152)

Adjusted EBITDA per ton(2)

$   44.71

$   52.05

$      (7.34)


$   65.34

$   58.19

$       7.15

(1)

See definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

(2)

Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.

 

The increases in revenue for both the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 as compared to the same prior year periods primarily reflects the pass-through of higher coal costs.

Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA decreased as compared to the same prior year period, primarily reflecting lower export coke pricing and higher O&M costs. Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased as compared to the same prior year period, driven by higher contribution margins on export coke sales.

Logistics
Logistics consists of the handling and mixing services of coal and other aggregates at our Convent Marine Terminal ("CMT"), Lake Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals ("KRT") and Dismal River Terminal ("DRT").


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)


2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)


Sales and other operating revenues

$    18.8

$    15.1

$         3.7


$    77.6

$    64.9

$        12.7


Intersegment sales

$      6.7

$      6.8

$        (0.1)


$    28.9

$    27.1

$          1.8


Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$    11.7

$      9.6

$         2.1


$    49.7

$    43.5

$          6.2


Tons handled (thousands of tons)(2)

5,525

4,589

936


22,291

19,933

2,358


(1)

See definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

(2.)

Reflects inbound tons handled during the period.

 

The increases in both revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and the full-year 2022 as compared to the same prior year periods were driven by higher volumes. The increases in both revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2022 as compared to the same prior year period also reflect the benefit of higher pricing.

Brazil Coke
Brazil Coke consists of a cokemaking facility in Vitória, Brazil, which we operate for an affiliate of ArcelorMittal.


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)


2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)


Sales and other operating revenues

10.1

9.9

$         0.2


38.0

36.6

$          1.4


Adjusted EBITDA(1)

3.1

4.2

$        (1.1)


14.5

17.2

$         (2.7)


Brazilian Coke production—operated facility (thousands of tons)

377

417

(40)


1,585

1,685

(100)


(1)

See definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

 

Revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 were comparable to the same prior year period.  The pass through of higher reimbursable operating and maintenance spending was mostly offset by lower volumes due to planned outages, resulting in the absence of a production bonus for meeting certain volume targets. The decreases in Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 as compared to the same prior year period were driven by lower volumes discussed above.

Corporate and Other
Corporate expenses that can be identified with a segment have been included in determining segment results. The remainder is included in Corporate and Other.


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)


2022

2021

Increase/
(Decrease)


Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(2.4)

(4.3)

$         1.9


(29.9)

(28.7)

$         (1.2)


(1)

See definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

 

Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA results improved for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the same prior year period, reflecting favorable valuation adjustments as a result of changes in discount rates on certain legacy liabilities, which decreased legacy cost approximately $3.3 million during the fourth quarter, partially offset by higher employee related expenses. Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA results were unfavorable for the full-year 2022, primarily driven by higher employee related expenses, partially offset by lower legacy liability costs discussed above.

2023 OUTLOOK

Our 2023 guidance is as follows:

  • Domestic coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.0 million tons

  • Consolidated Net Income is expected to be between $59 million and $76 million

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $250 million to $265 million

  • Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $95 million

  • Operating cash flow is estimated to be between $200 million and $215 million

  • Cash taxes are projected to be between $12 million and $16 million

RELATED COMMUNICATIONS

We will host our quarterly earnings call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) today. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by dialing 1-888-660-6347 in the U.S. or 1-929-201-6594 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 36382.

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

SunCoke routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and SunCoke's website at http://www.suncoke.com/English/investors/sxc. The information that SunCoke posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, SunCoke encourages investors and others interested in SunCoke to routinely monitor and review the information that SunCoke posts on its website, in addition to following SunCoke's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to U.S. GAAP measures, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, other companies may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently than we do, thereby limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including revenues and net income.  Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included following the presentation of financial and operating results included at the end of this press release.

DEFINITIONS

  • Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted for any impairments, restructuring costs, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, and/or transaction costs ("Adjusted EBITDA"). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or operating income under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures in other businesses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure in assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures and because it eliminates items that have less bearing on our operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be considered a substitute for net income, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXC represents Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and related conference call contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended).  Forward-looking statements often may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.  However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any statements made in this press release or during the related conference call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our full-year 2023 guidance, the timing of completing the foundry expansion project, the ability of our domestic coke plants to continue to operate at full capacity, and our expectation of a weaker export market, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such.  Forward-looking statements represent only our beliefs regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of SunCoke) that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A ("Risk Factors") of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, as well as those described from time to time in our other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, SunCoke has included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission cautionary language identifying important factors (but not necessarily all the important factors) that could cause actual  results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by SunCoke. For information concerning these factors and other important information regarding the matters discussed in this press release and related conference call, see SunCoke's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, copies of which are available free of charge on SunCoke's website at www.suncoke.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  All forward-looking statements included in this press release and related conference call are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.  Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release and related conference call also could have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based upon the current knowledge, beliefs and expectations of SunCoke management, and upon assumptions by SunCoke concerning future conditions, any or all of which ultimately may prove to be inaccurate.  You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.  SunCoke does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter its forward-looking statements (or associated cautionary language), whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release except as required by applicable law.

 

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income




Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)



(Dollars and shares in millions,
except per share amounts)

Revenues









Sales and other operating revenue


$      514.0


$      365.3


$  1,972.5


$  1,456.0

Costs and operating expenses









Cost of products sold and operating expenses


441.7


288.9


1,604.9


1,118.8

Selling, general and administrative expenses


13.5


13.5


71.4


61.8

Depreciation and amortization expense


35.8


34.9


142.5


133.9

Total costs and operating expenses


491.0


337.3


1,818.8


1,314.5

Operating income


23.0


28.0


153.7


141.5

Interest expense, net


7.7


7.7


32.0


42.5

Loss on extinguishment of debt





31.9

Income before income tax expense


15.3


20.3


121.7


67.1

Income tax expense


2.5


6.3


16.8


18.3

Net income


12.8


14.0


104.9


48.8

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


1.0


1.3


4.2


5.4

Net income attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$       11.8


$       12.7


$     100.7


$       43.4

Earnings attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc. per common share:









Basic


$       0.14


$       0.15


$       1.20


$       0.52

Diluted


$       0.14


$       0.15


$       1.19


$       0.52

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic


83.9


83.1


83.8


83.0

Diluted


84.8


84.0


84.6


83.7

 

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Audited)


(Dollars in millions, except par
value amounts)

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$           90.0


$           63.8

Receivables, net

104.8


77.6

Inventories

175.2


127.0

Other current assets

4.0


3.5

Total current assets

374.0


271.9

Properties, plants and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $1,276.0
million and $1,160.1 million at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

1,229.3


1,287.9

Intangible assets, net

33.2


35.2

Deferred charges and other assets

18.1


20.4

Total assets

$       1,654.6


$       1,615.4

Liabilities and Equity




Accounts payable

$          159.3


$          126.0

Accrued liabilities

61.4


53.0

Current portion of financing obligation

3.3


3.2

Total current liabilities

224.0


182.2

Long-term debt and financing obligation

528.9


610.4

Accrual for black lung benefits

52.2


57.9

Retirement benefit liabilities

16.4


21.8

Deferred income taxes

172.3


169.0

Asset retirement obligations

13.4


11.6

Other deferred credits and liabilities

24.7


27.1

Total liabilities

1,031.9


1,080.0

Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 50,000,000 shares; no issued shares
at both December 31, 2022 and 2021


Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued 98,815,780
and 98,496,809 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

1.0


1.0

Treasury stock, 15,404,482 shares at both December 31, 2022 and 2021

(184.0)


(184.0)

Additional paid-in capital

728.1


721.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13.0)


(16.7)

Retained earnings (deficit)

53.5


(23.4)

Total SunCoke Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity

585.6


498.1

Noncontrolling interests

37.1


37.3

Total equity

622.7


535.4

Total liabilities and equity

$       1,654.6


$       1,615.4

 

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Years Ended December 31,


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Audited)


(Dollars in millions)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:




Net income

$          104.9


$           48.8

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization expense

142.5


133.9

Deferred income tax expense

2.3


9.3

Share-based compensation expense

6.7


6.1

Loss on extinguishment of debt


31.9

Changes in working capital pertaining to operating activities:




Receivables, net

(32.3)


(31.3)

Inventories

(48.2)


(1.1)

Accounts payable

27.4


29.5

Accrued liabilities

8.4


6.3

Other

(2.8)


(0.3)

Net cash provided by operating activities

208.9


233.1

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:




Capital expenditures

(75.5)


(98.6)

Other investing activities

5.3


(0.7)

Net cash used in investing activities

(70.2)


(99.3)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


500.0

Repayment of long-term debt


(609.3)

Proceeds from revolving facility

596.0


690.1

Repayment of revolving facility

(676.0)


(663.4)

Repayment of financing obligation

(3.2)


(2.9)

Debt issuance costs


(12.0)

Dividends paid

(23.6)


(20.1)

Cash distributions to noncontrolling interests

(4.4)


Other financing activities

(1.3)


(0.8)

Net cash used in financing activities

(112.5)


(118.4)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

26.2


15.4

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

63.8


48.4

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$           90.0


$           63.8

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information




Interest paid, net of capitalized interest of zero and $0.5 million, respectively

$           28.5


$           40.0

Income taxes paid, net of refunds of $0.5 million and $2.9 million, respectively

$           14.5


$             2.9

 

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Segment Operating Data 




Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Unaudited)


(Audited)












(Dollars in millions)

Sales and other operating revenues:









Domestic Coke


$   485.1


$   340.3


$ 1,856.9


$ 1,354.5

Brazil Coke


10.1


9.9


38.0


36.6

Logistics


18.8


15.1


77.6


64.9

Logistics intersegment sales


6.7


6.8


28.9


27.1

Elimination of intersegment sales


(6.7)


(6.8)


(28.9)


(27.1)

Total sales and other operating revenue


$   514.0


$   365.3


$ 1,972.5


$ 1,456.0

Adjusted EBITDA(1)









Domestic Coke


$     46.5


$     53.4


$   263.4


$   243.4

Brazil Coke


3.1


4.2


14.5


17.2

Logistics


11.7


9.6


49.7


43.5

Corporate and Other


(2.4)


(4.3)


(29.9)


(28.7)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$     58.9


$     62.9


$   297.7


$   275.4

Coke Operating Data:









Domestic Coke capacity utilization(2)


101 %


100 %


100 %


101 %

Domestic Coke production volumes (thousands of tons)


1,023


1,031


4,023


4,162

Domestic Coke sales volumes (thousands of tons)


1,040


1,026


4,031


4,183

Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA per ton(3)


$   44.71


$   52.05


$   65.34


$   58.19

Brazilian Coke production—operated facility (thousands of tons)


377


417


1,585


1,685

Logistics Operating Data:









Tons handled (thousands of tons)


5,525


4,589


22,291


19,933

(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to GAAP elsewhere in this release.

(2)

The production of foundry coke tons does not replace blast furnace coke tons on a ton for ton basis, as foundry coke requires
longer coking time. The Domestic Coke capacity utilization is calculated assuming a single ton of foundry coke replaces
approximately two tons of blast furnace coke.

(3)

Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.

 

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA




Three Months Ended
December 31,


Years Ended
December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)



(Dollars in millions)

Net income attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$       11.8


$       12.7


$      100.7


$       43.4

Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


1.0


1.3


4.2


5.4

Net income


$       12.8


$       14.0


$      104.9


$       48.8

Add:









Depreciation and amortization expense


35.8


34.9


142.5


133.9

Interest expense, net


7.7


7.7


32.0


42.5

Loss on extinguishment of debt





31.9

Income tax expense


2.5


6.3


16.8


18.3

Transaction costs(1)


0.1



1.5


Adjusted EBITDA


$       58.9


$       62.9


$      297.7


$      275.4

Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest(2)


2.2


2.3


8.4


9.3

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$       56.7


$       60.6


$      289.3


$      266.1

(1)

Costs incurred as part of the granulated pig iron project with U.S. Steel.

(2)

Reflects noncontrolling interests in Indiana Harbor.

 

SunCoke Energy, Inc

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Estimated 2023 Net Income to Estimated 2023 Adjusted EBITDA




2023



Low


High

Net income


$                59


$             76

Add:





Depreciation and amortization expense


136


132

Interest expense, net


31


29

Income tax expense


24


28

Adjusted EBITDA


$              250


$           265

Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)


(9)


(9)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$              241


$           256

(1)

Reflects noncontrolling interests in Indiana Harbor.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-announces-record-2022-results-and-provides-full-year-2023-guidance-301736644.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Merck Stock Slumps As 2023 Profit Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat

    Merck & Co. posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to impressive sales of its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, but forecast softer near-term profits, sending shares lower in pre-market trading. Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $1.62 per share, down 10% from the same period last year but firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.54 per share. Group revenues, Merck said, rose 2% to $13.83 billion, against the $13.67 billion tally forecast by analysts that cover the pharma giant.

  • Merck forecasts sharp drop in COVID antiviral pill sales in 2023

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday forecast a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral pill as the pandemic eases globally. The lower forecast for the COVID drug is the latest signal that a boost to global drugmakers from the pandemic is fading. Merck also forecast 2023 earnings below analysts' estimates on a tax hit from a recent acquisition.

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $1

  • Eli Lilly Earnings Show 9% Sales Drop on Covid-19 Treatment Decline

    Eli Lilly & Co. said revenue for the recently ended quarter fell 9% as lower sales of its Covid-19 antibodies and the strong U.S. dollar weighed on growth. The pharmaceutical company said Thursday that quarterly revenue fell 9% to $7.30 billion, slightly below analyst estimates, according to FactSet. In November, the Food and Drug Administration said bebtelovimab, a Covid-19 antibody treatment from Lilly, was no longer authorized for use because it was unlikely to be effective against certain Omicron offshoots that had become dominant in the U.S.

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNatio

  • Lannett (LCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lannett (LCI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.07% and 10.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insiders need another US$1.6m to breakeven on a US$2.0m stock purchase even after recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$2.0m worth of Cano Health, Inc. ( NYSE:CANO ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.66, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Cheap Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market in 2023 That Could Be Magnificent Buys Right Now

    These tech stocks have gotten off to a flying start this year, and may spring a positive surprise following a woeful 2022.