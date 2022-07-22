U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE

·2 min read

LISLE, Ill., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.
SunCoke Energy, Inc.

SXC will host its quarterly earnings call at 11:30 am ET on August 2, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by dialing 1-888-660-6347 in the U.S. or 1-929-201-6594 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 36382.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-date-301591450.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

