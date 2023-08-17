Suncor Energy Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 15% higher than the analysts had forecast, at CA$12b, while EPS were CA$1.43 beating analyst models by 57%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Suncor Energy after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Suncor Energy

After the latest results, the consensus from Suncor Energy's five analysts is for revenues of CA$47.4b in 2023, which would reflect a definite 10% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 6.2% to CA$4.95. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$45.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$4.86 in 2023. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small lift in revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of CA$49.61, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Suncor Energy at CA$66.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$42.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Suncor Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 20% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Suncor Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though it is expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Suncor Energy going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Suncor Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.