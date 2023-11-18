Suncor Energy's (TSE:SU) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) will increase its dividend on the 22nd of December to CA$0.545, which is 4.8% higher than last year's payment from the same period of CA$0.52. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.5%.

Suncor Energy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Suncor Energy's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 43.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 63%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.52 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$2.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Suncor Energy has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Suncor Energy has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Suncor Energy Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Suncor Energy (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Suncor Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

