Sunday's Finest Cocktails Continues to Raise the Stakes for RTD Cocktails with the Release of the Gold Fashioned 2022 Blend

Sunday's Finest Cocktails and spirits innovator Robert Haynes are raising the bar for ready-to-enjoy cocktails with the Gold Fashioned 2022 Blend.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on 2021's sold-out run of the Gold Fashioned 2021 Blend, Robert Haynes and the Sunday's Finest Cocktails team are doubling down on their ready-to-enjoy Old Fashioned offering and releasing the Gold Fashioned 2022 Blend on October 12th, 2022.

The inaugural blend was created with a focus on sourcing the best possible ingredients for each component of the quintessential cocktail: whiskey, bitters, and sugar. The new 2022 Blend ups the ante, featuring a split-base blend of 3 whiskeys: a 15y Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a 9y Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and a 6y Indiana Straight Rye for the perfect balance of richness, spice, and character.

Complementing the whiskeys are Sunday's Finest Saffron Bitters (made in-house) and naturally raw Fair-Trade Demerara from Malawi. Flavor-wise, the bitters blend is anchored by hand-harvested Afghan saffron, wild-harvested French gentian root, and Seville orange peel, which bring floral and bitter citrus top notes that are balanced by the warmth and spice of the single-estate Ecuadorian cacao and Grade A Tahitian vanilla.

The Gold Fashioned includes an atomizer zest made from a blend of Valencia, navel, and blood oranges, that is misted over the poured cocktail, engaging all of the senses and adding olfactory intrigue with bright citrus aromatics.

This year's blend has a revamped package design that makes it ideal for gifting, hosting, and other special occasions. The new custom box design, increased atomizer capacity, and no-drip spout ensure that the first touch is as special as the last.

The Gold Fashioned 2022 Blend will be available for pre-order on Sep 30th, 2022 online at www.SundaysFinest.com with bottles shipping nationwide on Oct 12th. The Gold Fashioned will also be available at ReserveBar and select retailers nationwide on Oct 12th.

Founded in 2021, Chicago-based Sunday's Finest Cocktails focuses on producing impeccably sourced, masterfully crafted cocktails that can be enjoyed whenever and wherever suits you best. With the inaugural release of the Gold Fashioned, the first super-premium ready-to-enjoy bottled cocktail, Sunday's Finest spring-boarded itself as a leader in the category and is laser-focused on creating experiences that highlight bar-quality ingredients and world-class hospitality talent. For more information, please email damiane@sundaysfinest.com

A Chicago bartender at heart, Haynes climbed the ranks at James Beard award-winning cocktail bar, The Violet Hour, and is known both for running stellar bar programs and producing exceptional spirits. After a lengthy tenure at The Violet Hour, Haynes shifted his focus and helped create Letherbee Distillers' Bësk, a cult-classic among industry professionals and imbibers world-wide. In 2017, Haynes co-founded Apologue, a line of award-winning liqueurs featuring palate-provoking ingredients. Most recently, he's turned his attention to the ready-to-enjoy space as one of the co-founders of Sunday's Finest Cocktails. For more information, please email damiane@sundaysfinest.com

