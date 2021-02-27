U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.64 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.92 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0091 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,915.77
    -686.71 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Friday, February 26, Lotto Max Draw - The $70 million jackpot and 9 Maxmillions were won

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The $70 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in Ontario.

In addition, 9 $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won thanks to selections sold in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia and the Prairies.

The next Lotto Max draw, to be held on Tuesday, March 2 will therefore offer a jackpot worth $24 million approximately.

