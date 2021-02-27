Friday, February 26, Lotto Max Draw - The $70 million jackpot and 9 Maxmillions were won

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The $70 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in Ontario.

In addition, 9 $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won thanks to selections sold in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia and the Prairies.

The next Lotto Max draw, to be held on Tuesday, March 2 will therefore offer a jackpot worth $24 million approximately.

