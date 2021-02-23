U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,880.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,515.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,196.50
    +4.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.20
    +8.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.08
    -0.59 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.82
    +0.13 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.34 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4166
    +0.0052 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3770
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,858.12
    -4,444.57 (-8.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.34
    -21.01 (-2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,879.51
    -276.52 (-0.92%)
     

Sundial and Indiva Announce Closing of $22 Million Strategic Investment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF $11,000,000 AND $11,000,000 TERM LOAN FACILITY

CALGARY, AB and LONDON, ON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sundial Growers Inc. ("Sundial") (NASDAQ: SNDL), a Canadian licensed producer of recreational cannabis and Indiva Limited ("Indiva") (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced $22,000,000 strategic investment (the "Investment") into Indiva by Sundial.

Sundial Growers (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.)
Sundial Growers (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.)

The Investment was completed by way of a brokered private placement (the "Placement") led by ATB Capital Markets Inc. ("ATB" or the "Agent") of 25,000,000 common shares of Indiva (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.44 per Common Share, raising gross proceeds of $11,000,000 (the "Equity Investment"), and a secured non-revolving term loan facility to Indiva in the principal amount of $11,000,000 (the "Term Loan"). Sundial was the sole subscriber in the Placement and sole lender of the Term Loan.

The Term Loan matures on February 23, 2024 (the "Maturity Date") and bears an interest rate of 9% per annum. 50% of accrued interest is payable in cash on the last day of each month and the remaining 50% of accrued interest is payable, at the option of Indiva, (i) in cash on the last day of each month, or (ii) payable in arrears on the Maturity Date. The Term Loan was issued at an original issue discount of 4% and provides that upon a change of control of Indiva, Sundial shall have the option exercisable within 60 days to require Indiva to prepay 104% of the outstanding principal amount of the Term Loan and all accrued and unpaid interest.

Pursuant to the Investment, Sundial and Indiva entered into an investor rights agreement (the "IRA") whereby Sundial was granted the right to participate in future equity financings to maintain its pro-rata ownership in Indiva and registration rights, subject to customary limits and exceptions. In addition, the IRA provides that in the event Indiva completes a further offering of securities, which contain warrants, in the ninety (90) days following the closing of the Investment (a "Further Offering"), it shall issue to Sundial, for no additional consideration, and on the terms of such warrants offered in the Further Offering, such number of warrants equal to the number of warrants Sundial would have received had the Equity Investment been made in the Further Offering (the "Conditional Warrants"). Any issuance of Conditional Warrants is subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and if issued, will contain a provision preventing their exercise if, following such exercise, Sundial or its affiliates would hold greater than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and have a maximum term of five (5) years.

Indiva intends to use the net proceeds of the Investment to retire its outstanding debt in full, which includes its demand loan and promissory note, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Investment is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. The Common Shares issued under the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing of the Placement.

Pursuant to the Investment, Indiva paid to ATB: (a) a cash commission equal to $330,000 being 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from the Placement; and (b) a financial advisory fee of $220,000, being 2.0% of the principal amount of the Term Loan.

Early Warning

Immediately prior to the Placement, Sundial and its affiliates held no Common Shares. Upon the closing of the Placement Sundial and its affiliates exercise control and direction over 18.45% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Sundial and its affiliates do not currently own any convertible securities of Indiva. The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and, as of the date of this news release, Sundial and its affiliates have no current intention to acquire control or direction over additional securities of Indiva above 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, either alone or together with any joint actors.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

Sundial is a public company with common shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart. Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 448,000 square feet of total space. Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences. We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB. For more information on Sundial, please go to www.sndlgroup.com.

ABOUT INDIVA LIMITED

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the receipt of regulatory approval and third party consents, the ability of Indiva to satisfy its existing debt obligations with the proceeds of the Placement and Term Loan, use of proceeds and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundial-and-indiva-announce-closing-of-22-million-strategic-investment-301234061.html

SOURCE Sundial Growers Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple users targeted by 'mysterious' malware

    Devices in more than 150 countries are infected - but researchers still do not know why.

  • Mysterious malware targeting Mac computers

    A top security firm says 30,000 Macs have been infected with a malicious software called "Silver Sparrow."

  • Forget Sundial: These Stocks Offer 500% (or Greater) Upside

    Rather, it's an all-out battle between momentum-focused retail investors on Reddit and Robinhood and perceived big-money institutional investors. Beginning with GameStop, retail investors have piled into dozens of heavily short-sold and/or low-priced stocks with the purpose of driving their share prices into the stratosphere. Canadian marijuana stock Sundial, which was primarily targeted by retail investors for its penny-stock share price, is up 482% over the trailing three months, as of this past weekend.

  • Reddit Stock Sale Raises $368 Million as Frenzy Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Two weeks ago Reddit Inc. said it raised “more than $250 million” in a private stock sale. Turns out it was plenty more.The social media platform said Tuesday in a regulatory filing that it raised $368 million in a preferred stock sale and has set a target of bringing in as much $500 million.Reddit’s valuation stands at more than $6 billion just as it has become the focus of a stock trading frenzy. Last month members of one its forums drove up the share prices of companies including GameStop Corp. The spectacle hammered hedge funds that were shorting GameStop, rocked the stock market and sparked a Congressional hearing.A representative for Reddit declined to comment Tuesday beyond the filing.The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to use the proceeds in several areas, including video, advertising and overseas expansion.Founded in 2005, Reddit allows users to submit posts or links to articles and asks the community to vote on each. Having slowly entered the mainstream, Reddit is now one of the most visited sites in the U.S.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Steven Cohen's Top 4th-Quarter Trades

    Guru boosts 2 top holdings

  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals To Raise $25M Via Private Stock Placement; Shares Pop 16%

    Ayala Pharmaceuticals has secured $25 million in strategic financing through a private placement of its shares to institutional investors, including Redmile Group and SIO Capital Management. Shares of AYLA jumped 16% and closed at $21 on Feb. 19. As part of the financing agreement, the clinical-stage oncology company will sell 1.6 million units at a price of $15 per unit where each unit will consist of one share of the company’s common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.35 of the company’s share at an exercise price of $18.10. The private placement is expected to close by Feb. 23. AYLA said that the proceeds from this financing will help fund its operating expenses and capex through 2023. Ayala’s CEO (AYLA) Roni Mamluk commented, “We are very excited to have obtained additional funding enabling us to execute on our strategic priorities and support business growth from high quality US healthcare dedicated funds, which we also expect will extend our cash runway into 2023. Ayala is well capitalized as we approach several key milestones planned for the remainder of 2021.” Furthermore, Mamluk added, “We look forward to initiating our pivotal Phase 2/3 study of AL102 for the treatment of desmoid tumors in the first half of this year and presenting data from our Phase 2 study of AL101 for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma and triple negative breast cancer later this year.” Ayala specified that one of the institutional investors had opted for pre-funded warrants instead of common stock. The warrants would be exercisable at any time from the closing date of the private placement and through the third year after the closing date. (See Ayala stock analysis on TipRanks) Last week, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $27 on the stock, citing “the company’s targeted therapies for cancers in which Notch activation is a known tumor driver.” “AYLA’s drug candidates AL101 and AL102, are potent gamma-secretase inhibitors that target aberrant activation of Notch signaling in cancer cells,” Olson wrote in a note to investors. “We believe Notch targeted therapies should address the underlying drivers in these cancers and improve clinical outcomes for patients with limited treatment options.” Overall, analysts are bullish about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 4 analysts recommending a Buy. The average analyst price target of $25.33 implies 20.6% upside potential to current levels. Related News: Boeing Recommends Suspension Of Some 777 Aircraft After Denver Incident IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report Novavax Inks Gavi Supply Agreement For 1.1B COVID-19 Vaccine Doses More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Enerplus’ Quarterly Profit Lags Estimates Amid Lower Production Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens Kroger Reports Customer Data Breach Incident Apple In Talks With Suppliers For Self-Driving Sensors – Report

  • Cathie Wood Buys the 13% Dip in Tesla as ARKK Slips Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday morning’s plunge in popular technology stocks offered a rare discounted buying opportunity for true believers. Cathie Wood was among them.The superstar head of Ark Investment Management snatched up Tesla Inc. after a fourth day of selling wiped out the electric-car maker’s gain for the year, she said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. While she characterized her purchase as “a lot,” she didn’t specify how much her funds bought. Tesla pared its losses to end the day down 2.2% at $698.84.Growth strategies like Wood’s faced a reckoning on Tuesday with the Nasdaq 100 falling by more than 3% at one point, amid Treasury yields rising and concerns about lofty valuations in tech names. That gave way to a “buy the dip” frenzy that helped the benchmark turn positive by 3:20 p.m., though a late-session pullback left it lower by 0.2%.“We love the liquidity that this provides us, we think it’s very healthy, a very healthy shakeout,” she said of her exchange-traded funds’ teams. “All I know is we are keeping our eyes on the prize and the prize just got a little bit more interesting.”Read more: Cathie Wood Fan Club Faces Big Test as Ark Funds Extend RoutWood’s main fund, the $27 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), notched its worst back-to-back rout since September, falling as much as 11.8% and ending the day down 3.3%. A record $4.96 billion worth of shares changed hands in total, more than double the previous high just a day prior.“Corrections are good, they keep us all humble,” she said. “The strongest bull markets I’ve been in are built on walls of worry.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSE:FIRE) Revenue Forecasts By 14%

    The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ( TSE:FIRE ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts...

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Dropped Monday

    Shares of Canadian marijuana company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down more than 7% at Monday's lows, and were 3.6% below Friday's closing price as of 2:15 p.m. EST. At that time, the stock was trading at $1.50 per share, right at the exercise price of new warrants the company just announced it was issuing. On Friday, Sundial announced that more than 98 million warrants to purchase common shares at prices of $0.80 and $1.10 per share were being exercised, and the company was issuing the same number of new warrants at the $1.50 exercise price.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after choppy session

    Stock futures opened little changed Tuesday evening, as investors paused following another day of heavy tech selling.

  • Thomson Reuters to stress AI, machine learning in a post-pandemic world

    Thomson Reuters Corp will streamline technology, close offices and rely more on machines to prepare for a post-pandemic world, the news and information group said on Tuesday, as it reported higher sales and operating profit. The Toronto-headquartered company will spend $500 million to $600 million over two years to burnish its technology credentials, investing in AI and machine learning to get data faster to professional customers increasingly working from home during the coronavirus crisis. It will transition from a content provider to a content-driven technology company, and from a holding company to an operational structure.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • 'Retail suckers' with FOMO will eventually get crushed on Bitcoin, says Roubini

    'The reality is nobody knows what the value of this pseudo-asset is. It doesn’t have any value cause it doesn’t have any income, doesn’t have any use, doesn’t have any utility. So it’s a speculative play on a bubble that is self-fulfilling,' says Roubini.

  • U.K.’s Vaccine Milestone Ignites World-Beating Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A world-leading vaccine campaign is bringing U.K. markets back to life.With one in three adults receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just set out a roadmap for lifting lockdown -- giving cross-asset bulls fresh ammo.Among the biggest moves of late: The pound has rallied faster than any other major currency this year. U.K. stocks have been generating outsized gains in dollar terms. Companies have been enjoying a borrowing bonanza that’s looking historic.For many investors who fled in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, buying Britain looks like a safer bet today.“We refrained from being overweight U.K. equities for many years as it has significantly lagged other regions ever since the Brexit referendum,” said Michael Herzum, head of macro strategies at Union Investment in Frankfurt. He’s now buying the FTSE 250 while selling the Eurostoxx Index.Here’s how the catch-up trade is playing out.Currency SupremacyAs the country delivers one of the fastest immunization programs in the world, the pound is one of the hottest trades in currency markets -- gaining around 2.5% against the dollar this year.Just last week, it breached the $1.40 threshold for the first time since 2018, while surging to the strongest versus the euro since the depths of the pandemic panic last March.The sterling rally may now have fresh legs, as the U.K.-euro area monetary path diverges.“Rates markets are starting to price in a future decoupling between the ECB and the BOE policy outlook, helped by the BOE effectively killing market speculation on negative rates,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole.The yield on benchmark U.K. bonds has also risen faster than European peers and U.S. Treasuries in 2021, as markets price in a strong economic rebound and rising inflation expectations.Another gauge of the business cycle signals more good news. The nation’s yield curve -- as measured by the difference between the rates on five and 30-year debt -- is the steepest since 2018 led by moves in longer maturities.FTSE FansEven U.K. stocks are finding more love these days. For years billions have fled the Brexit-lashed market -- dubbed the least-loved region in the world.Now, negative bets are on the wane, according to this month’s Bank of America Corp. survey. A net 10% of respondents have bearish positioning compared with 34% three months ago.Sentiment is following price. While the FTSE 100 is lagging the Stoxx Europe 600 Index this year, on a dollar basis the index is besting a slew of companion gauges in the region.The rise in the British currency has been driving the outperformance of the more domestically exposed FTSE 250 against the exporters-geared FTSE 100 since the market bottom in March 2020.And there may be more juice left in the rally yet with valuations that are cheaper and dividend yields higher than global peers.Borrowing BonanzaAll this is helping U.K borrowers. At 3.8%, the average yield on sterling junk bonds, an indication of borrowing costs, is hovering near all-time lows.That’s pushing sales of corporate bonds in sterling to the fastest annual start in five years. Supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd. showed market hospitality for U.K. risk this month, pricing the largest-ever corporate bond in the British currency at 2.25 billion pounds ($3.15 billion), as part of its buyout financing.Sterling junk debt offers a yield pick-up of almost 180 basis points after currency-hedging costs are taken into account and have outperformed peers in Europe -- a selling point for investors outside the country.“A Brexit deal and the vaccine success means a lot of investors are starting to revisit,” the U.K. market, said Nicolas Trindade, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers, which manages 758 billion pounds ($1.1 trillion).It’s a different story for investment-grade securities that are more prone to rate risk than their euro counterparts. The longer average duration on sterling corporate debt means it suffers as gilt yields rise -- for investors that’s inflicted the biggest year-to-date loss since 2008.(Updates with U.K. plan for economic reopening in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise Drive by a Weakening Dollar

    Yields continue to rise

  • New Zealand Sovereign Rating Raised After V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, making it the first developed nation with investment-grade debt to get an upgrade since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.S&P lifted its foreign currency rating to AA+ from AA and its local currency rating to AAA from AA+, citing New Zealand’s faster-than-expected economic recovery. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement on Monday.“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdown delivered a severe economic and fiscal shock to the country,” S&P said. “While downside risks persist, such as another outbreak, we expect New Zealand’s fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years.”New Zealand enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from a first-half recession after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aggressive elimination strategy allowed a lifting of restrictions and resumption of economic activity. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus also helped gross domestic product return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2020.The kiwi dollar rose after S&P raised its rating back to levels last seen in 2011. It bought 73.28 U.S. cents at 2:55 p.m. in Wellington from 73.07 cents before the release.The government expects net debt to peak at 52.6% of GDP in 2023 and fall to about 37% by 2035.“Reflecting substantial fiscal support, New Zealand’s net general government debt is much higher than in the past but remains lower than most of its peers,” S&P said. “We believe that New Zealand’s relatively better management of the pandemic means that its credit metrics are in a good position to weather potential deteriorations associated with further negative pressures, including from a possible weakening of the real estate market, at its current rating level.”S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to AA in September 2011, and has had it on a positive outlook since January 2019.(Updates currency in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC to Prune Investment Bank to Fund Expansion in Asian Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc will shift billions of dollars of investment to Asia’s faster growing economies as it looks to become the go-to bank for the region’s wealthy.The London-based bank said it would divert capital from its investment bank in Europe and the U.S. to fund the expansion of its Asian businesses. Europe’s largest lender said it would spend more than $6 billion over the next five years to expand its Asian operations, in particular its wealth management arm.“We are going to stop trying to be everything to everyone,” said Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn, speaking on a call with analysts. “The new story here is Asia wealth.”The bank said it expected Asia’s share of group capital to rise from about 42% to more than half the total within the next years, a move that is likely to be accompanied by the relocation of several of the company’s top executives from London to Hong Kong.“It’s logical to have more of the management team down there,” Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Fifty percent of our revenues, and the bulk of our profits, now come from Asia and certainly the thrust of our growth aspirations are in Asia.”While earnings beat consensus forecasts, adjusted pretax profit halved, the bank said. Despite the profit slump, HSBC said it would resume paying a dividend of $0.15 after British regulators relaxed a ban intended to preserve capital last year after the virus outbreak.The bank also said it was looking to reduce its “office footprint” by 40% over the next years as more of its staff move to hybrid working arrangements pioneereed during the pandemic.The bank said it was largely sticking to cost cutting plans that will reduce its workforce by about 35,000. HSBC said it shrank staff numbers by 11,000 in 2020 and that more shrinkage was inevitable.Analysts at Jefferies said the strategy looked “a bit dull in our view” and pointed to the lack of anything “concrete” in terms of the future of its retail businesses in France and the U.S.Shares were down 2% at 12:26 p.m. in London. Shares in HSBC had risen as much as 6% in Hong Kong on the back of the announcement before paring gains.The bank’s planned Asian investments include $3.5 billion earmarked for its wealth business, which is expected to hire more than 5,000 new wealth planners over the next three to five years. The investment comes at the expense of HSBC’s global banking and markets division, which houses its investment banking operations.Volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic saw revenue from fixed income trading rise 33% over 2020 to $6.3 billion. But a 2% rise at the equities unit fell well short of its Wall Street rivals, and advisory fees fell 2% to $3.8 billion“We are essentially reducing the amount of capital we have invested in our global banking and markets business globally and reinvesting that capital into wealth and commercial banking,” said Quinn, speaking in a telephone interview with Bloomberg.“Much of our global banking and markets business in the U.S. and Europe were low-return businesses, so you could assume that that capital is coming out of global banking and markets, principally Continental Europe and the U.S., in order to fund the investment in capital we are making into wealth and commercial banking, primarily in Asia, but also in the Middle East.”The bank hopes commercial banking and markets will drive “double-digit growth in profit.” It singled out markets in southeast Asia such as Singapore, as well as China and Hong Kong.China’s crackdown on Hong Kong has increasingly forced HSBC to accept criticism from the U.S. and U.K. as a cost of doing business in the region. Quinn was summoned to testify to British lawmakers this month over the lender’s decision to close the accounts of an exiled Hong Kong democracy activist.Expected credit losses last year hit $8.8 billion, as expected at the low end of a previously announced range of $8 billion to $13 billion. HSBC expects them to be materially lower this year.The bank is targeting getting its cost base down to $31 billion or less in 2022 as well as a $100 billion reduction in gross risk-weighted assets. It doesn’t expect to reach a return on average tangible equity target of between 10% and 12% in 2022, but will now target a return of 10% or above in the medium term.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:HSBC’s updated guidance, with a more ambitious, $5-5.5 billion cost-savings target combined with robust across-the-board 4Q results are signs the lender has turned the corner, paving the way for what could be a number of significant analyst upgrades, even after its shares’ 50% rally from 2020’s lows.Jonathan Tyce, BI financials analystThe bank divulged little news on its plans for Europe and the U.S.HSBC said it’s in talks on selling its French retail bank and is likely to post a loss on any divestment. It’s exploring “strategic options” for its U.S. retail franchise and wants to focus on high-net worth clients.HSBC has one of the largest U.S. businesses of any non-American bank, partly a result of its ill-fated acquisition of Household International in 2003, the subprime lender that ended up costing the company billions of dollars in writedowns. Quinn said the U.S. retail bank “could be attractive to buyers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.