U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,319.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,580.75
    -16.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.60
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.41
    -0.80 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0040 (+0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.27 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7500
    -0.1350 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,880.43
    +238.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.75
    +17.89 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.34
    -44.67 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Sunfinity Helps to Spread the Sunshine in Haiti

·2 min read

<p>Dallas Company Donates Solar to Support Haitian Ministry</p>

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As recent natural disasters, from hurricanes to earthquakes, illustrate, Haiti is an island that faces great challenges – and even basic infrastructure is frequently compromised. But with a donation of solar equipment from Dallas-based Sunfinity Renewable Energy, one Christian ministry in the Caribbean nation will have more secure electricity, enabling them to continue important outreaches to people in need.

Sunfinity has donated solar panels and inverters, valued at approximately $14,000, to Duckens and Francelene Saint-Phart, Haitian ministers who recently spent four years studying at Dallas Theological Seminary. After graduating in May 2021, the couple are returning home to continue working on behalf of the people there. The solar will be installed by a Haitian contractor at the couples' home, which is the base for Duckens and Francelene' s syndicated radio broadcast, carried on multiple stations on the island. (He is also a teacher at a nearby school in Port-Au-Prince, and is active at STEP Seminary, which trains men and women to become Christian leaders improving their communities.) Francelene works with local women at their residence, teaching vocational skills such as cooking and sewing, along with counselling young women at risk. The couple plans to add a generator as part of the home's solar power array.

"We became acquainted with Duckens and Francelene while they attended Prestonwood Baptist Church, and they shared with us some of the situations that the people of Haiti face," said John B. Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Sunfinity. "For instance, even without weather events, gangs will cut power to a neighbourhood, then try to sell the power back to those people. It's very clear that the more energy independence they can have, the more they can focus on real priorities. In America, solar is most often a means to save money – but in a country like Haiti, it can mean improving, and even saving, lives."

Sunfinity Renewable Energy (www.sunfinity.com) is headquartered at 17300 Dallas Parkway in Dallas, with full-service operations for residential and C&I (commercial and industrial) solar systems throughout Texas. Recent projects include solar design and installation for Ann's Health Food Store in Waxahachie and North Texas Express Mobility Partners in Fort Worth. The company will be installing solar on two buildings at San Jacinto College in the Houston area this fall.

Media Contact
Karla Neely
214.707.3071
317783@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunfinity-helps-to-spread-the-sunshine-in-haiti-301365926.html

SOURCE Sunfinity Renewable Energy

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Will Soar as Solar Costs Continue to Drop

    The cost to build a solar power plant has fallen around 90% in the last decade, according to Our World in Data, and costs are only going lower from here. The U.S. Department of Energy would like to reduce costs by another 60% over the next decade, which would make everything from utility-scale solar to residential rooftop solar financially compelling in nearly the entire country. As the cost of solar energy comes down, who will win on the stock market?

  • Why Tesla Put the Pedal to the Metal Today

    Shares of electric car superstar Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) accelerated 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT Monday, continuing a winning spurt that began late last week. As CNBC reported, on Thursday Tesla's Tesla Energy Ventures subsidiary applied to the Texas Public Utility Commission to "sell electricity directly to customers in Texas." As you've probably heard, Tesla has been building a global business in the new field of battery warehouses, setting up electricity storage facilities in Australia, Belgium, and California.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Tropical Storm Kate forms far out at sea, and two other disturbances to watch

    As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.

  • UPDATE 1-After Ida, US energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

    Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday checked for damage after Hurricane Ida hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and caused widespread power outages. Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess its facilities and had declared it was temporarily suspending some contacts under force majeure on two offshore pipelines, according to the company and shipper notices. "Production remains shut in to our offshore facilities; our onshore assets are operating," the spokesperson said.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • If You Live Here, Prepare for More Roaches, Experts Warn

    The dreaded cockroach is one of the most detested house pests. The sheer sight of one of these creepy crawlers scuttling across your floor may be enough to make you want to pack up and move. Unfortunately, a few spots in the U.S. are slated to see an influx of these pesky bugs at the end of the summer and into the fall, but anticipating their arrival could help you take preventative action. Read on to find out if you should prepare for more roaches in the near future.RELATED: If You Live Here, P

  • Allstate on Hurricane Ida damage

    Allstate EVP Eric Brandt on the insurer's exposure to Hurricane Ida and what the company's agents are seeing on the ground.

  • Energy update, New Orleans in the dark

    Energy update, New Orleans in the dark

  • What Hurricane Ida Means for Stocks. It’s More Than Just Energy.

    Hurricane Ida slammed into New Orleans Sunday. For stock investors, that means some volatility is several sectors--beyond energy.

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Toxic Leaded Gasoline Production Ends as Last Refinery Shuts Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Production of leaded gasoline has ended worldwide now that the last refinery has exhausted its supply of the fuel that’s been poisoning the air for almost a century. The end of the toxic fuel follows intense diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and the United Nations over the past two decades, the UN’s Environment Programme said in a statement. The global ban will prevent about a million premature deaths annually from heart disease, strokes and cancer, as well as protect children, who a

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Households Could Soon Become Australia’s Biggest Power Source

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s love of sunshine has seen the nation become a world leader in installing rooftop solar panels, but the pace of growth is surprising even the biggest electricity market operator. Rooftop solar may meet as much as 77% of underlying demand in the mainland National Electricity Market by 2026, eclipsing the record of 35% set in October last year, the Australian Energy Market Operator said Tuesday in its annual reliability outlook. That comes as households are set to install

  • Aluminum Hurtles Toward Decade High as Supply Concerns Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rose for a seventh day -- to near the highest in a decade -- as deepening Chinese output cuts raised fears of a supply shortfall.The southwestern Chinese province of Guangxi, a major metals producer, will cut output of energy-intensive materials including aluminum, according to people familiar with the matter. That came after the Xinjiang autonomous region started similar curbs from August.The moves are in response to Beijing’s campaign to save electricity and cut emissio

  • Rails Brace for Gridlock After Ida Hammers New Orleans Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida forced Kansas City Southern to shut its main line in Louisiana and has halted exchanges between railroads in New Orleans, which may worsen delays in a U.S. shipping industry that is already stretched thin. Rail stocks fell. Kansas City Southern said it doesn’t know when service will resume on its main Louisiana rail route because crews must wait for flood water to recede before beginning repairs. The railroad operator also shut a line in Mississippi from Gulfport to

  • Apparent alligator attack after Hurricane Ida leaves man missing

    The man's wife told authorities he was in his shed in Slidell, Louisiana, in high water from Ida's storm surge when she heard a commotion.

  • Hurricane Ida shuts down refineries — here's what it means for gas prices

    Hurricane Ida is likely to lead to some increase in gasoline prices, but nothing dramatic, analysts say.

  • New Orleans could be without power for weeks

    Hurricane Ida has left over 1 million homes and businesses without power, mostly in Louisiana, after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday.Driving the news: Ida also greatly disrupted Gulf of Mexico and Gulf coast oil-and-gas and petrochemical operations, but the full scope of the damage — and environmental hazards — will take time to assess.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: All of New Orleans lost power last night afte