Sunflower Market Size to Grow by USD 8.13 billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunflower Market by Type (oilseed and non-oilseed) and Geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sunflower Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The potential growth difference for the sunflower market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.13 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenge

The demand for sunflower oil is one of the key factors driving the growth of the sunflower market. There is a high demand for cooking oil in countries such as India. In 2020, the adverse weather conditions caused global sunflower production to fall by 9 against 2019. This led to the rapid depletion of global stocks and the subsequent rise in sunflower seeds and oil prices. However, the demand for sunflower oil is set to remain stable, supported by the growing consumption of food oil and biofuels. The EU, China, India, Iraq, and Turkey are some of the major destinations for export due to rising food demand from expanding middle class and urban population.

The fluctuation in oilseed crop prices due to lack of land will challenge the sunflower market during the forecast period. Prices of oilseed crops, such as sunflower, are volatile due to variable weather conditions and political instability. This is affecting oil crop producers' output, thus limiting oil supply to manufacturers. Other important issues leading to a decline in specialty oil production levels worldwide include restricted access to funding and a lack of information about contemporary agricultural practices and farm management skills.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The sunflower market report is segmented by type into oilseed and non-oilseed. The oilseed segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising incidences of oil adulteration have compelled consumers to purchase approved organic edible oils. The dominance of organic edible oils over inorganic edible oils will drive the sales of organic edible oils in APAC during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will be the leading region with 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Russia, Romania, and Ukraine are the key markets for sunflowers in Europe.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Oilseeds Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cranberries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sunflower Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.03

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 65%

Key consumer countries

China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Argentina

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc., Corteva Inc., Giant Snacks Inc., GoldenSun, Groupe Limagrain Holding, kaissaoil, Kenko Trading Co. Ltd., MACJERRY SUNFLOWER OIL COMPANY Co. Ltd., Mahyco Pvt. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., PANNAR Ltd., Parakh Group, REIN Oil, Syngenta AG, and UPL Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Oilseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-oilseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Bunge Ltd.

  • 10.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.6 Colorado Mills

  • 10.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 10.8 GoldenSun

  • 10.9 kaissaoil

  • 10.10 MACJERRY SUNFLOWER OIL COMPANY Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Parakh Group

  • 10.12 REIN Oil

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunflower-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-13-billion--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301501021.html

SOURCE Technavio

