Sunflower oil market to grow by 4.87% Y-O-Y in 2023; Growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production will drive growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sunflower Oil Market 2023-2027

Sunflower oil market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc., Kaissa Oil, Kernel Holding S.A., M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., MK GROUP, Oliyar Co., Optimus Agro, Parakh Group, PPB Group Berhad, REIN Oil, Rusagro Group of Companies LLC, and ViOil Industrial Group among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography

In 2017, the sunflower oil market was valued at USD 17,778.98 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,255.94 million. The sunflower oil market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,251.78 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.14% according to Technavio.

Sunflower oil market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Sunflower oil market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Sunflower oil market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production

Increasing preference for healthy food ingredients

Demand for sunflower oil

KEY challenges –

Availability of substitutes

Fluctuation in oilseed crop prices due to lack of land

High import tax on sunflower oil

The sunflower oil market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this sunflower oil market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sunflower oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sunflower oil market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sunflower oil market industry across Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sunflower oil market vendors

Sunflower Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5251.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.87 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries China, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc., Kaissa Oil, Kernel Holding S.A., M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., MK GROUP, Oliyar Co., Optimus Agro, Parakh Group, PPB Group Berhad, REIN Oil, Rusagro Group of Companies LLC, and ViOil Industrial Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sunflower oil market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co.

12.4 Adani Wilmar Ltd.

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.6 Bunge Ltd.

12.7 Cargill Inc.

12.8 Colorado Mills

12.9 Conagra Brands Inc.

12.10 Kaissa Oil

12.11 M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.

12.12 MK GROUP

12.13 Oliyar Co.

12.14 Parakh Group

12.15 REIN Oil

12.16 Rusagro Group of Companies LLC

12.17 ViOil Industrial Group

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

