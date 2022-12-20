Sunflower oil market to grow by 4.87% Y-O-Y in 2023; Growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022
Sunflower oil market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc., Kaissa Oil, Kernel Holding S.A., M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., MK GROUP, Oliyar Co., Optimus Agro, Parakh Group, PPB Group Berhad, REIN Oil, Rusagro Group of Companies LLC, and ViOil Industrial Group among others.
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography
In 2017, the sunflower oil market was valued at USD 17,778.98 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,255.94 million. The sunflower oil market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,251.78 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.14% according to Technavio.
Sunflower oil market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Sunflower oil market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services.
WRITERS
Sunflower oil market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
Growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production
Increasing preference for healthy food ingredients
Demand for sunflower oil
KEY challenges –
Availability of substitutes
Fluctuation in oilseed crop prices due to lack of land
High import tax on sunflower oil
The sunflower oil market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this sunflower oil market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sunflower oil market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the sunflower oil market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the sunflower oil market industry across Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sunflower oil market vendors
Sunflower Oil Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
162
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5251.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.87
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Key countries
China, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, and Argentina
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global sunflower oil market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co.
12.4 Adani Wilmar Ltd.
12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
12.6 Bunge Ltd.
12.7 Cargill Inc.
12.8 Colorado Mills
12.9 Conagra Brands Inc.
12.10 Kaissa Oil
12.11 M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.
12.12 MK GROUP
12.13 Oliyar Co.
12.14 Parakh Group
12.15 REIN Oil
12.16 Rusagro Group of Companies LLC
12.17 ViOil Industrial Group
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
