Sungage Financing Now Integrated With Solo Design and Sales Platform

New Financing Feature Streamlines Workflow Process for U.S. Installer Market

Sungage and Solo Integration

Solar professionals can now access Sungage Financial's low monthly payments on the Solo platform.

BOSTON and OAKLAND, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo, a sales growth platform that specializes in creating dynamic, customizable proposals for solar services, and Sungage Financial, the nation’s most customer-friendly solar financing company, today announced a new partnership that dramatically streamlines the workflow process for the U.S. installer market.



Solo’s design and sales platform allows solar installers to generate complete proposals, including CAD designs, solar engineering and permitting, quickly and accurately. With the integration of Sungage’s finance options, installers can have absolute confidence that they are providing their customers with the lowest possible monthly payment to fit their energy needs.

The Solo and Sungage integration enables a frictionless process for solar sales professionals to get signatures at the click of a button. With Sungage’s instant decisioning on over 98% of applications, financing can propel the sale forward giving homeowners a clear path to make the smart switch to solar.

Fully customizable, CRM-connected and boasting the industry’s most comprehensive utility database, the Solo platform gives sales teams the most current interconnection and net metering applications available at the time of sale. Solo platform sales professionals are boosting their conversion rates by as much as 18% due to the improved in-home and remote sales process Solo creates.

Launched by solar technology innovators Dan Larkin and Jeremy Smith in 2017, Solo is now utilized by over 60,000+ solar professionals.

“Being able to seamlessly connect all parts of the sales process and organize everything in one place means less errors and less operational headaches,” Dan Larkin, CEO of Solo said. “The integration of Sungage financing will further bolster sales with access to the industry’s highest loan cap of $200,000 and lowest monthly payments.”

“Solo’s platform aligns perfectly with Sungage Financial’s goal to help solar installers succeed so they can, in turn, help consumers reap all the benefits of a solar-powered lifestyle,” said Michael Gilroy, CEO of Sungage Financial. “We look forward to reaching more installers and consumers with our portfolio of financing options through our partnership with Solo.”

About Sungage Financial

Sungage Financial is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions at the lowest rates available. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in Oakland, CA and Honolulu, HI, Sungage currently operates in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.sungagefinancial.com.

About Solo

Solo is the industry-leading, back-office solution for contractors and sales organizations providing dynamic proposals, document management, CAD design and engineering-as-a-service for the home improvement industry. Solo partners with a diverse group of best-in-class organizations to provide complementary technologies, solutions and services designed to accelerate your business'​s ascent. The Solo platform has helped hundreds of solar companies optimize their operations and close more deals. To date, Solo has created over three million dynamic proposals, saved an estimated 150,000 hours of work, closed more than 100K deals and permitted over 9,000 CADS. For more information, please visit www.gosolo.io.

