Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SBAGAN) pops 11% this week, taking five-year gains to 81%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. To wit, the Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad share price has climbed 68% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 5.1% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 51% , including dividends .

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad share price is up 68% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 43% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

KLSE:SBAGAN Earnings Per Share Growth January 22nd 2024

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was 81%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 13% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

