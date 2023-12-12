Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SBAGAN) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.1% Yield

It looks like Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SBAGAN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.07 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of MYR3.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad is paying out just 5.1% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like that Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's dividend merits.

So while Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.