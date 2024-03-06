Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SBAGAN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SBAGAN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = RM11m ÷ (RM675m - RM9.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 6.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad.

So How Is Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE Trending?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 108% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 65% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

