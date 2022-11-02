SunGro Horticulture Announces Acquisition of Pelemix Americas Operations

New deal makes SunGro a leader in both the peat and coconut coir growing media markets

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SunGro Horticulture, a North American industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of growing media products, announced today that it has finalized a deal to acquire Pelemix Mexico and Pelemix USA.

The company also announced that it has tapped Sun Gro's Export Sales Vice President, Kirk Johanson, to lead the Pelemix Mexico, Central and South America, and Caribbean businesses. The Mexican operations, including their distribution facilities, will continue to be managed from their existing office in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Pelemix US and Canadian operations will be integrated into Sun Gro's existing organizational structure in both countries.

Sun Gro will continue to work collaboratively with Pelemix to leverage their global operations and source high quality coir and finished products from the Pelemix facilities in Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand.

"Sun Gro Horticulture is an industry leader in growing media and growing media product innovation," explained Phil Jones, CEO of SunGro. "Similarly, Pelemix is a global leader in the coconut coir substrate markets. This acquisition will allow SunGro to expand is growing media offerings, adding coconut coir substrates, and expand its geographical footprint further into Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean to meet the growing needs of all our customers."

Pelemix coir is used worldwide as a growing media for hydroponic crops, plant propagation, fruit and vegetable production, potted plant and bedding plant production. The merger of Pelemix USA and Mexican businesses with Sun Gro strengthens both product portfolios and enables customers to have a single source for all their Coir and Peat needs. "Customers in the Americas will have the ease of doing business with one company from start to finish for all their coconut coir and peat-based professional growing media needs. Our Grower Specialists can provide growers with industry leading technical expertise to help optimize crop production with peat and coir-based mixes," said Sun Gro Marketing Director Bruce Adams.

"We understand our customers' requirements and the need to supply all growers with a variety of products to enable them to grow the perfect crop," noted Jones. "This includes guaranteeing the highest quality growing material and having a stable supply chain. The addition of Pelemix strengthens Sun Gro's commitment to growers to be the growing media supply partner of choice. And we will continue to look for opportunities and partnerships that will support our long-term growth trajectory."

"Pelemix is excited to have their suite of products offered via a world-class sales and distribution network in North America", shared Rafael Emergui, Pelemix CEO. "This will expand our opportunities to reach additional markets and better service our customers and SunGro's, further enhancing, via partnership with an industry leader, our abilities to supply the market and grow our business".

About SunGro

As a growing media company, Sun Gro Horticulture is one of the most prominent North American horticultural companies, employing over 800 staff and serving customers worldwide. Since its humble beginnings in 1929, it has become the leading supplier of soilless growing mixes to North America's top greenhouse and nursery growers, shipping over 70,000 truckloads of product annually. Sun Gro products are made to exacting standards and conform to high product quality and performance criteria.

