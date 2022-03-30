Sungrow Bags 100MW Sales Contract and New Product Launch During SOLAR Pakistan 2022

LAHORE, Pakistan, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28th, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, signed a 100MW contract with its reliable partner Energy for You during the SOLAR Pakistan Expo 2022. This contract consolidates Sungrow's leading position in Pakistan's renewable energy industry. Sungrow also launched two significant products: the ultra-powerful SG350HX and the brand-new generation three-phase C&I inverter SG125CX onsite, which can better explore Pakistan's tremendous potential to generate power from renewable sources.

Sungrow Signs 100MW Sales Contract During SOLAR Pakistan 2022

Pakistan is a perfect place to develop solar power due to its high levels of solar irradiation, and the government also enacts Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021-2030 to facilitate the renewable energy transition. To help meet Pakistan's targets of clean and green energy, Sungrow expands its cooperation capacity with local distributors to better empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as the emerging residential users. The upcoming 100MW sales contract helps provide more clean power for local users in Pakistan.

During this event, Sungrow also introduced two powerful inverters from its product portfolio. The SG350HX is now the strongest string inverter for utility-scale PV plants. It has a maximum output power of 352 kW, compatibility for large-format high-efficiency and bifacial PV modules by offering 40A MPPT applicable for MV terminations, and thereby guarantees an incomparable return of investment for stakeholders. The new generation SG125CX is an updated version tailored for Pakistan's Commercial and Industrial users with output at 400V. With the increased power to 125kW, it can meet almost all C&I needs across the country. Besides, SG125CX is equipped with enhanced safety protection and it is more convenient to install, operate and maintain.

"On the basis of Sungrow's existing strong competency in Paksitan's renewable energy industry, we are planning to penetrate into more sectors; especially the residential and SMEs. We are confident in continuing leading this booming market with cutting-edge technologies and industry-leading solutions", said Howard Fu, Country Director of Pakistan, Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries.

