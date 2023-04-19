Sungrow Commits to Philippines' Energy Transition by Introducing Latest Innovations in the Solar and Storage Market

MAKATI, Philippines, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, introduced its latest product portfolio including its newest commercial and industrial (C&I) inverter, the SG125CX-P2 and liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS), the PowerTitan for the Philippines' solar and storage markets at a technical seminar in Makati, fueling the energy transition and economic sustainability of the country.

The Philippines has a substantial incentive to face the challenges of the effects of climate change as a tropical archipelago. The country wants 50% renewables in the energy mix by 2040. As an essential part of a low-carbon energy system, the Philippines' energy storage market holds great potential. The country's Department of Energy (DOE) has outlined a new draft of market rules and policies for energy storage in support of renewable energy integration and grid stability.

Sungrow offers its liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan tailored to this particular market. As a result of liquid cooled thermal management, the system has a superior lifespan. The DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually, increasing system performance. To date, Sungrow has already signed nine gigawatt hours of orders with PowerTitan globally.

For the C&I solar market, Sungrow supplied multiple landmark rooftop projects, including the Philippines' largest rooftop project with a capacity of 40MW in Manila. The technical innovation that Sungrow introduced is its newest three-phase C&I PV inverter solution, the SG125CX-P2. It provides higher yields, improved safety, and more flexible usage. The solution has a 30A per MPP tracker, intelligent IV curve diagnostics, integrated Type 1+2 DC overvoltage protection, and AFCI arc detection, all optimized for function and safety.

The seminar was well-received by attendees, who expressed interest in Sungrow's innovative products and commitment to sustainability, including Colin Steley, the Board Member of the Philippine Solar and Storage Energy Alliance (PSSEA). Steley shared his perspectives on the latest trends and developments in the industry, highlighting the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions in the Philippines.

Sungrow made its first entry into the Philippines market about 10 years ago and has maintained the No.1 market position for years. Kevin Guo, Southeast Asia Sales Director of Sungrow commented: "We're delighted to hold the technical seminar in the Philippines and share Sungrow's expertise and experience in providing comprehensive solar and storage solutions. The technological leaps created by market players such as Sungrow will contribute to the Philippines' energy supply and climate change mitigation and put the country ahead of the Southeast Asian energy transition curve."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

