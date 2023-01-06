U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,108.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,789.75
    -30.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.49
    -0.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.90
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0492
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    +0.85 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5790
    +1.1870 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,741.86
    -99.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -3.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,653.69
    +20.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Sungrow Forges a Contract with Samsung C&T to Supply MV-integrated Inverter Solutions to an 814 MWac Project in Qatar

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, and Samsung C&T's Engineering & Construction Group, recently signed a contract to supply its MV-integrated 1500V string inverter solution SG320HX to an 814 MWac PV project in Qatar.

Sungrow and Samsung C&amp;T Contract Signing Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.)
Sungrow and Samsung C&T Contract Signing Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.)

The project is expected to be completed by 2024, and will become the largest solar plant in Qatar, which will greatly increase the amount of local green energy, and effectively offset the carbon emissions of oil and gas resources; thus helping the low-carbon transition.

Although Qatar, is a solar hub in the Middle East, the country has many industrial cities and large carbon emissions from oil and gas facilities. With an ambitious goal of carbon neutrality, energy transition in Qatar is imminent.

This 814 MWac PV project signed is the second solar power plant locally built, and can generate approximately 1,800 GWh of clean electricity each year and reduce 900 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions. It will become the main driver of the green development of local natural gas resources and carbon neutrality.

Mr. JUYOUL KIM, Vice President and Head of Procurement & Estimation Department of Samsung C&T said: "The Qatar project is an important step for Samsung C&T to expand its global renewable energy business. We believe that this cooperation will be able to successfully complete the project and provide a demonstration for the world."

James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow and Global Sales & Marketing President of PV & Storage BG, said: "Qatar has become an important country in the global solar energy development and an important part of Sungrow's business in the Middle East. It is a great honor to cooperate with Samsung C&T this time. Sungrow will continue to provide partners with high-quality PV and storage solutions based on its profound insight and project experience in the Middle East market, ensure timely delivery of projects and customer investment return, and accelerate the local energy transition."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but  I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in recent months, but that doesn't negate the impact the company can continue to have on the dynamics driving the broader lending industry, a market valued at just shy of $8 trillion globally as of 2022. The company acts as an intermediary between consumers and lenders, using its proprietary algorithm to assess risk of default and determine whether to approve or deny loan applications. The company's revolutionary platform and algorithm can significantly expand credit access to additional groups of consumers -- thereby increasing potential profits not only for lenders but for Upstart -- as many potentially financially responsible consumers have been left out of the market in the past simply because they didn't have a sufficient credit history.

  • Deere Jumps Into Electric Excavators in Tech Transformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of farm equipment, launched a new electric excavator amid rising demand to reduce emissions in heavy industry.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Se

  • Mountain lions kill over a dozen dogs near Colorado town. ‘Scared for our children’

    Residents in the mountain town are struggling to coexist as the lions prey on their dogs and after multiple close encounters.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Supply 550MWh Energy Storage Products

    Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) unit, CSI Energy Storage, is set to deliver 550 megawatt-hour (MWh) of its SolBank energy storage products to Pulse Clean Energy

  • Warm Weather Sends Some of 2022's Hottest Stocks South

    Unseasonably warm weather is snuffing out the rally in natural-gas stocks, which were some of the market's top performers over the past two years. Shares of EQT, which is the country's largest gas producer, logged annual gains of 72% and 55% in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Antero Resources tripled in 2021 and rose another 77% last year. They and rivals have started this year headed the other way now that it looks like the northern hemisphere will have plenty of natural gas to get through w

  • ‘A friend advised me to find a husband’: I’m nearly 50 and close to retiring. Would it be a mistake to marry and commingle my finances?

    ‘If a relationship did not work out, I would have a big problem parting with any of my pension or savings.’

  • Here are the chip companies that should benefit the most from the government’s massive incentives

    At the same time, concerns grew about dependence on China and Taiwan. As a result, policymakers passed the $53 billion Chips and Science Act. With globalization’s golden age potentially in the rearview, we are seeing a rise in nationalistic policies.

  • Why It’s Hard for Apple to Make iPhones Outside of China

    Apple is facing an uphill battle as it plans to shift its production out of China. Here’s why it’s difficult to replicate Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou and the company’s finely-tuned ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam. Photo: Karen Dias/Bloomberg News

  • How Many Roth Conversions Per Year Does the IRS Allow?

    A Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can offer tax benefits in the form of tax-free withdrawals in retirement. If you have a traditional IRA or 401(k), you can use a Roth conversion to change the tax status of your retirement … Continue reading → The post How Many Roth Conversions Can You Make Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why only the return of Jeff Bezos can reverse Amazon’s decline

    As Jeff Bezos hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, last week, his successor at Amazon, Andy Jassy, was deciding where the axe should fall in the online retailer’s biggest ever round of job cuts.

  • Hess signals Guyana's 7th oil platform to lift output above 1.2 million boepd

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Hess Corp on Thursday said drilling results expected this month could add a seventh platform in Guyana, which would lift the nascent oil producing nation's output above the 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day planned. The U.S. oil producer is part of the Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that controls all production in the tiny South American nation. The 2022 Fangtooth offshore oil discovery is big enough to potentially require a platform for itself, which would be Guyana's seventh, Hess Corp Chief Executive Office John Hess said in a conference by Goldman Sachs.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NetApp, Pure Storage and Super Micro Computer

    NetApp, Pure Storage and Super Micro Computer have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Chevron deepens RNG footprint with fueling station network deal

    California-based Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), which has a major presence in Houston, is deepening its footprint in renewable natural gas. Chevron USA closed an acquisition of Beyond6 LLC and its network of 55 compressed natural gas fueling stations in the U.S., the company said Jan. 3. Chevron acquired Beyond6 from the company's co-owners, a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Trading and Beyond6 CEO Andrew West.

  • Shopify Just Threw a Big Lifeline to Meta Platforms and Alphabet

    In early 2021, Apple turned the digital advertising world on its head. This put a multibillion-dollar dent in the online advertising last year, disrupting companies including Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which rely exclusively on targeted ads for the lion's share of their revenue.