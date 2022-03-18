Sungrow Forges a Distribution Agreement with Krannich Solar during the 2022 World Smart Energy Week

TOKYO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced its establishment of a distribution agreement with the Krannich Solar during the 2022 World Smart Energy Week. The Krannich Solar will be Sungrow's major distributor in the Japanese renewable energy market. This agreement allows the two companies to better supply renewable projects across Japan and explore more cooperative opportunities in a vast range of fields.

Krannich Solar is a photovoltaic wholesaler that has been active in the photovoltaic market since 1995. Through having Krannich as a distributor, Sungow will provide its comprehensive PV plus ESS solutions for Japanese customers in multi-level segments. As a result of this partnership, C&I inverters like Sungrow's SG49.5CX-JP, SG100CX-JP, SG125HX-JP, Energy Storage System ST159KWH-50HV, and the newest residential product — the SH5.5RS-JP will now reach more customers in Japan.

Michael Zhang, Country Head of Sungrow Japan, stated, "The Krannich Solar has been doing well in the solar industry for about 27 years. It is able to fully satisfy the needs of local and global customers. Sungrow values the Krannich Solar as its most important Japanese partner. This partnership perfectly enhances Sungrow' s commitment to serve the growing C&I and residential customers in Japan. We will endeavour to offer our best products and services to honor our collaboration."

Japan leads the global renewable energy industry in terms of technological advancements and innovations. However, due to its largely mountainous geography as well as unique grid requirement, it faces certain challenges to further scale up its renewable energy development. However, a good trend is that the residential and C&I market are demonstrating momentum and the installation is rapidly evolving. Sungrow has been well aware of its huge potential and is proactively strategizing this growing market. Relying on the distribution partnership as well as the comprehensive solutions for multi-application scenarios, Sungrow wishes to seek further progress in Japan.

About Krannich Solar

Krannich Solar has been a strong partner to photovoltaic installers since 1995. It comes with 25 plus years of purely distribution experience in the Solar industry. The venture is having a direct presence in 25 countries with 600 plus employees across the globe. Being a pioneer brand in the domain, Krannich Solar has always been the name synonymous with solar distribution that is far ahead of the times. The company offers a wide range of revolutionary products that conform to the highest global standards and carry a host of national and international quality certifications. Its complimentary services including expert advice, effective logistics and technical support make them different from others.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

