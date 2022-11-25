Sungrow Further Proves Its Commitment to Japan's PV and Storage Market

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, announced its seminar dedicated to empowering the clean energy transition of Japan kicked off in Tokyo on November 24. The seminar focused on diversified solar and energy storage applications through expert lectures and interactive discussions, garnering hundreds of delegates comprising of government officials, EPCs, developers, investors, and other industry players.

Sungrow Seminar in Japan

Expecting a strong stride forward in Japan's solar market

Japan is one of the most vibrant solar hubs with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The country increased its renewable energy generation target from the previous 22%-24% to 36%-38%. As a pivotal industry pioneer, Sungrow contributes to the carbon-neutral goal with industry-leading products and services tailored to the Japanese market.

Optimized to address the Japanese growing demands on distributed PV plants, Sungrow offers a broad product portfolio including the 1500V string inverter SG125HX-JP. The product rated at 125 kW streamlines the configuration and maximizes the LCOE significantly. Equipped with 12 MPPTs, SG125HX-JP can ensure a premium yield even in the hilly terrains in Japan. The high protection capacity of IP66 and C5 makes the inverter robust despite working on rooftops where it's vulnerable to harsh conditions in the long run.

Innovation in energy storage market development

The energy storage system is an ideal solution to tackle the issue of the current rising electricity price and power failure in Japan. At the seminar, Sungrow introduced comprehensive solar-plus-storage solutions covering residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications, among which the residential Hybrid and Battery Solution as well as the liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS) PowerTitan captivate much attention.

This residential Hybrid and Battery Solution comprises the single-phase hybrid inverter SH5.5RS-JP and the high voltage SBR battery, featuring higher yields, simplicity, enhanced safety, and intelligent O&M. The SH5.5RS-JP features a greater power at 5.5 kW and a maximum 200% DC/AC ratio. It can be applied in multi-roof scenarios and supports any 200V household appliances. As a result, residential users will access more efficient and flexible clean energy. The solution ensures a reliable energy supply with Battery-Backup mode when a power failure occurs due to natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes. In addition, families can manage their household's energy usage from their smartphones with Sungrow iSolarCloud anytime and anywhere.

Tailored to utility-scale energy storage installations, the liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan achieves higher efficiency and performance levels through liquid cooled technology. The temperature drift between individual cells is kept below three degrees Celsius, extending the life span by 10%. The new cluster controller can charge and discharge separate battery racks individually, which improves the overall system performance by 6%. The automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration and the automated coolant refilling considerably reduce operating and maintenance costs. So far, Sungrow already inked gigawatt hours of orders with PowerTitan globally.

Inspiring a greener future with Sungrow

Eight years ago, Sungrow made its first entry into the Japanese market. With its local branch established in Tokyo, the Company is well equipped with a professional local team offering responsive sales, technical support, and after-sale services. Sungrow continues to make big moves with inverters and ESS installed in landmark projects, in particular a 21 MWh utility-scale solar-plus-storage project in Hokkaido, Japan, enabling clean energy supply 24 hours a day.

"As one of the countries with the most stringent grid codes, Japan presents us with lots of opportunities and challenges. We value the continued trust of our partners and strongly believe that we'll continue offering cutting-edge solar and energy storage products and services tailored to the local market to make renewable energy more accessible, stable, and sustainable, and facilitate the Japanese carbon neutral goal," commented Michael Zhang, Country Manager of Sungrow Japan.

Zhang also mentioned Sungrow was recently awarded a 100% bankability ranking by BloombergNEF, becoming the only company ranked as "100% bankable" and maintaining the No.1 ranking for four consecutive years.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

