U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.00
    -33.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,775.00
    -206.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,395.00
    -128.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.90
    -18.80 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.28
    -1.22 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.20
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.32 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0089
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.57
    +0.67 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1888
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4750
    +0.6130 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,761.01
    -1,689.25 (-7.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.66
    -41.07 (-7.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.05
    -5.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Sungrow is Listed in Forbes China's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 300274.SZ

HEFEI, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier for renewables, announced that it is listed in Forbes China's Top 50 Most innovative companies and is the only inverter company listed. This honour reaffirms Sungrow's years-long dedication to technological innovation and recognizes its continuous achievements in the renewable energy industry.

Jack Gu's Dialogue with Forbes China On Innovation (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Jack Gu's Dialogue with Forbes China On Innovation (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

Referring to Innovation, Jack Gu, Sungrow's Super Vice President, expressed his thoughts during his dialogue with Forbes China the other day: "Solar inverters will still be the 'Brain' to manage modules and be able to detect and repair failures. In addition, as large-scale renewables connect to the grid, PV plants need actively support the grid, which requires the inverter to be more intelligent and competent to manage the system. What is more, when governmental subsidies to this industry decrease, PV plants must bring long-term benefits. Hence, Sungrow seeks to upgrade the inverter equipment with advanced algorithms and other innovative technologies so that they can help save the O&M costs, lower the LCOE and increase the overall ROI for all stakeholders."

Sungrow's innovative spirit is not only manifested in the solar inverter development but is inherited in its booming energy storage system business. "Sungrow aims to be a professional company in storage system integration and smart energy management. We provide three core equipment including Battery Management System (BMS), Power Conversion System (PCS) and Energy Management System (EMS), which are supported by Sungrow's innovative technologies in power conversion, battery, and grid forming," Jack Gu emphasized, "Sungrow will focus on refining the integration of software and hardware of storage system as well as improving energy management systems."

25 years-long innovation and R&D bring fruitful results to Sungrow. It was ranked as the No.1 PV inverter supplier globally with 47.1 GWac shipments by IHS Markit now a part of S&P Global. It also shipped a total 3GWh of ESS globally in 2021, all working safely. Being listed as the Top Innovative Company also testifies to its capabilities to innovate. "At Sungrow, the R&D personnel occupies over 40% of the total, and we are also the Top.1 patent holder in this industry with over 4400 patents. This large team keeps exploring more possibilities in the renewable energy industry. When sticking to the main business of inverter and energy storage systems, Sungrow also seeks growth in wind energy solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. This industry is creating numerous opportunities, but potential risks will also arise. Hence, we will remain proactive and prudent amid the complex situation and keep a close eye on the market and industry changes constantly so that we can maintain strong competitiveness in the long term," Jack Gu concluded.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • US Futures Slide as Global Rate-Hike Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell with Treasuries after a chorus of Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue rate hikes and traders raised tightening wagers for other major central banks.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's N

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

    StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -54.55% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Re

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Tesla Joins Elite IBD 50 Growth List Ahead Of Stock Split

    Tesla (TSLA) shares have risen in recent weeks and are now testing resistance at its 200-day moving average. Analysts have been raising 2023 estimates at the same time, heralding the addition of this 21st century icon to the IBD 50 growth list. The Inflation Reduction Act will work in the company's favor, with bullish long range implications for the renewable...

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • China’s GigaCloud Goes Public in U.S., Bucking Delisting Trend

    The e-commerce company generates all of its revenue outside of China and says it is prepared to switch auditors if needed to satisfy U.S. regulatory requirements.

  • Wells Fargo Botched Occidental Stock Sale for Employee Trust, Judge Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. bungled the 2020 sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares on behalf of an employee trust, leading to millions of dollars in losses when the bank failed to execute trades as planned before the Covid-19 pandemic tanked the stock market, a judge in Texas ruled.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years La

  • Bitcoin Reverses CPI-Induced Rally, Drops Below $22K

    The leading cryptocurrency by market cap fell to the lowest level since July 27 early Friday.

  • Deere's sales expected to rise on increased demand

    Deere & Co is expected to report double-digit sales growth in its Friday results, fueled by strong equipment demand from farmers flush with cash that has helped the company raise pricing. The farm-equipment-maker is likely to bounce back from its previous quarter sales miss, analysts said, as soybean and corn prices hit decade highs in the first half of the year and encouraged farmers to buy new tractors and combines. "Those are big factors you consider before buying equipment," said Eric Greaser, a senior analyst at Moody's.

  • Phillips 66 makes buyout offer for Colorado's biggest oil and gas employer

    The Houston-based oil and refining giant makes a move to consolidate its hold on the Denver-based natural gas company.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]