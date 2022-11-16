Sungrow and the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand (PEA) Signs MOU for A Broader Cooperation

BANGKOK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier and the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand (PEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen Business.

The Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand is the governmental enterprise which decides the most important technological standards to ensure the safety and stability of the Thai grid remains intact. It also leads Thai's market to seek innovative opportunities. By signing the MOU with Sungrow, both parties will have a more diversified and profound cooperation space in energy storage, green hydrogen, green bonds, and blockchains. This profound cooperation is with the intention to jointly build a low-carbon society for Thailand and reach a net-zero environment. This cooperation signals the increasing demand for renewable energy such as energy storage and green hydrogen in the Southeast Asia region. It also shows the collaboration between the public and private sectors working together to achieve a low-carbon environment in Thailand. On the basis of this MOU, Sungrow will make full use of its capacity to innovate and incubate more industry-university joint research projects in the near future.

Sungrow places Thailand as a significant market and has installed a total of over 1 GW capacity of PV inverters and over 140MWh energy storage systems there. Its industry-leading PV inverters and energy storage systems have been well applied in many significant RE projects, quickening Thai's pace to adopt more renewable energy. Project references include Sirindhorn Dam, Thai's largest hydro and solar floating project of 45 MW in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand. Sungrow and Super Energy also worked together in 2021 on one of the largest BESS projects in Southeast Asia of 136.24MWh. Recently, it also supplies a 6.19MWh energy storage project for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in Mae Hong Son province.

"We are honoured to build a strategic partnership with PEA and jointly explore more chances with joint research and innovation. Sungrow has been strategizing the Thai market for years, and constantly navigating Thai's RE development with advanced solutions. We are confident to continue the innovative momentum to accelerate Thailand's RE development. said Steven Zhu, the Country Manager of Sungrow Thailand.

"Currently, Thailand is catching the trend of Solar PV + BESS application and seeks more opportunities with technological innovations. Sungrow has been well-known for its consistent innovation and pioneering spirit. It also achieved significant RE projects locally. We are glad to cooperate with Sungrow and jointly contribute to helping Thailand and other countries in southeastern Asia reach a net-zero carbon environment", said Mr Sompong Dumrongongtragool, Deputy Governor of the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand (PEA).

