Sungrow Ranks First in 2021 China Top 500 ESG Companies

·3 min read

HEFEI, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that the Company ranked first in the 2021 China Top 500 ESG Companies list released jointly by the well-known organization Sina Finance ESG Rating Center and CCTV-1 "Brand of Great Power" program.

The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria are a set of standards for a company's operations that socially conscious investors use to screen potential investments. It's an evaluation of a company's collective conscientiousness for social and environmental factors.

Relying on the ESG rating database, Sina Finance conducted a comprehensive ESG evaluation of outstanding Chinese A-shares, Hong Kong stocks, U.S. stocks. It selected ESG rating data from 6 domestic and overseas rating agencies and related data published by a large number of think tanks as data. Nearly 50 key issues under the three dimensions of E, S, and G and around 450 specific indicators to which they belong are evaluated.

"ESG plays an important role in helping Sungrow build trust with our stakeholders and delivering sustained outcomes, and it's an area of focus for us," commented Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow.

With a continued commitment to ESG, the Company has been rated AA by MSCI ESG for two consecutive years something few peers have achieved. It has also won the "2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report AA Rating" awarded by the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as well as the "Social Responsibility Award" from the World Brand Lab. Notably, Sungrow joined China's ESG leaders' organization in mid-January 2022.

Sungrow is poised to leverage its comprehensive strengths to pave the way toward a net-zero carbon future. Focusing on renewable energy technologies, Sungrow takes PV and energy storage as its core businesses. It now goes way beyond this and is operating in wind power, the EV sector, and the green hydrogen markets.

The solutions it offers achieve environmental sustainability while maintaining prominent product quality and services to realize sustainable operations and development. As of December 2021, the Company's accumulative inverters shipments reached 224 GW -- a number equivalent to generating around 315,200 GWh of clean electricity per year and eliminating 252 million tons of carbon dioxide.

As an active player in global decarbonization initiatives, Sungrow is a dedicated member of RE100, pledges to source 100% renewable electricity across its entire global operations by 2028, illustrating its determination to slash its own climate impacts. The Company, being a member of UNGC, always aligns with the UN 17 Sustainable Development goals.

"Sungrow is committed to actively promoting ESG initiatives in the future. We'll keep applying our wealth of expertise and skills to deliver sustainable solutions that are competitive, resilient, effective, and deliver joint benefits for all stakeholders," Prof. Cao added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

