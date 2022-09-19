U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

Sungrow Signed 400MW Cooperation Agreements during ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2022

·3 min read

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During September 14th through the 16th, Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage supplier for renewables, presented its comprehensive solar plus storage solutions during ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2022. The Company also signed a total of 400MW in agreements with three local partners, proving the company's reputation and product quality.

Sungrow Signed 400MW Cooperation Agreements During ASEW
Sungrow Signed 400MW Cooperation Agreements During ASEW

At ASEAN's Most Comprehensive International Exhibition and Conference on Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Environmental, and Electric Vehicle Technology, Sungrow exhibited its inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, C&I, and residential segments, satisfying various demands of ASEAN customers. To target the flourishing commercial and industrial market, Sungrow launched the new generation SG125CX, an updated commercial inverter tailored for business rooftops, and the SP600S, the power optimizer to increase yield at module levels. C&I customers can choose Sungrow's inverter plus optimizer solution to improve overall plant performance. Other industry-leading solutions debuted were the extremely powerful string inverter, theSG350HX and the Liquid-cooled ESS: PowerTitan and PowerStack, Residential customers in this region can also choose products based on their needs via Sungrow's single-phase and triple-phase inverters and batteries.

Reliable solutions and services translate into trust and cooperation from many local partners. During the show, Sungrow signed a 200MW agreement with M GLOBAL SOURCING LTD., a 100MW agreement with Pi Enterprises (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and a 100W agreement with Sunday Solar. The 400MW agreement bears a testimonial to its brand influence, reputation, and reliability in Thailand. Thus far, Sungrow has shipped over 1GW PV inverters in this market, supplying significant projects such as Thai's largest Hydro-floating Solar project of 45MW. In terms of ESS, Sungrow supplied Southeast Asia's largest ESS plant of 136.24MWh with PowerTitan in 2021, which is under stable construction. It will also supply a 6.19MWh energy storage project for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in Mae Hong Son province this year.

Sungrow believes Thailand, as well as other emerging markets in Southeast Asia, will be at the center of energy transition due to their rapidly expanding economies and burgeoning populations. As such, Sungrow will offer comprehensive solutions and localized services to strengthen this region's energy efficiency and security and contribute to more sustainable development together with local partners.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the R&D of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

