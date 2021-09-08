Sungrow Signs a 50 MW Distribution Contract at Solar Pakistan 2021

LAHORE, Pakistan, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, showcased the latest PV and energy storage product solutions at Solar Pakistan 2021 and signed a 50 MW distribution contract onsite, furthering its commitment to renewable energy and fueling the national transition to a low carbon economy.

Sungrow Booth at Solar Pakistan 2021

The 50 MW agreement was forged between Sungrow and the reputed local distributor Energy For You to supply featured residential and commercial inverter solutions to power Pakistani installations within a year.

The Solar Pakistan expo, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, attracted a large audience this year. Sungrow's brand-new residential energy storage system made local industry headlines and is expected to be available in Pakistan in January, 2022.

Tailored to the growing amount of residential rooftop installations in Pakistan, this newly introduced turnkey solution comprised of a three-phase hybrid inverter and a high-voltage battery is adaptable for various scenarios both in increasing the uptake of solar and slashing electricity bills for end-users.

Due to its modular design, the system featuring an extensive flexible capacity and the broad power range enables flexible configurations for different rooftops. Most notably, because all of the information is integrated into one app, iSolarCloud, users can click to initialize both the inverter and battery, automatically commissioning and managing the plant yield in a timely manner.

Apart from the residential portfolio, one of Sungrow's most popular string inverters, the SG110CX was also on display with data logger COM100E. The 110 kW commercial inverter is equipped with multiple MPPTs and enables optimal yields in complex terrains. They're also resilient to harsh conditions armed with an IP66 and C5 corrosion class protection.

As Pakistan is expected to be a vibrant solar market, Sungrow is boosting efforts to prop up local decarbonization ambitions and surging demands. Sungrow's Pakistani presence proves its alliance with customers. "As a pivotal player taking the first place in market share in Pakistan, we keep bringing forth innovations that address diverse applications with lower LCOE, despite the changing landscape and current COVID-19 pandemic," commented Howard Fu, Country Director of Sungrow Pakistan during the expo.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

