U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,230.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,593.75
    +10.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.14
    +0.79 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.30
    +10.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.37 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0940
    -0.4910 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,762.05
    +1,406.48 (+5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.68
    +27.06 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,193.70
    +183.09 (+0.68%)
     

Sungrow Signs MOU with Amp at PV Expo 2023 in Japan

·4 min read

TOKYO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, announced that the Company signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Amp Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPP) at PV Expo in Japan during March 15-17. The Company displayed diversified solar and storage applications tailored to various Japanese applications; thus, fueling the transition to a low carbon economy and overshooting Japan's 2050 carbon neutrality target.

Sungrow Booth at PV EXPO 2023 in Japan
Sungrow Booth at PV EXPO 2023 in Japan

Cutting-edge inverter solutions for solar projects

Japan sees a large number of utility-scale solar plants being built in mountainous areas. Sungrow offers the 1+X Modular Inverter tailored to this application, which is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters. The product can be configured up to 8.8 MW with 1.1 MW modular capacity and one MPPT for each unit, making the plant design unprecedentedly flexible and easier for operation and maintenance (O&M), especially for hilly terrains.

Optimized to address the Japanese growing demands for distributed PV plants, Sungrow offers a broad product portfolio including the 1500V string inverter SG125HX-JP. The product which is rated at 125 kW streamlines the configuration and maximizes the LCOE significantly.

A comprehensive ESS portfolio for diversified installations

The energy storage system (ESS) is an ideal solution to tackle the issue of the current rising electricity price and power failure in Japan. Sungrow offers a comprehensive ESS portfolio for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential energy storage applications in Japan.

Japan's utility-scale energy storage market holds great potential, especially for the demand for frequency regulation. Sungrow offers its liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan tailored to this market. Through liquid cooled thermal management, the system has a superior lifespan. The DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually, increasing the overall system performance. Thus far, Sungrow already signed nine gigawatt hours of orders with PowerTitan globally.

Japan has an economically beneficial environment and a relatively matured residential solar-plus-storage market. Sungrow's residential Hybrid and Battery Solution comprises the single-phase hybrid inverter SH5.5RS-JP and the high voltage SBR battery, featuring higher yields, simplicity, enhanced safety, and intelligent O&M. The solution enables seamless switch to the off-grid mode during power outages due to natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes.

All of the Sungrow's solutions can be monitored and managed via the Company's iSolarCloud platform.

"We're ready to embrace increasing opportunities and challenges in the Japanese market, expanding our presence and providing cutting-edge products and localized services to facilitate the energy transition," said Michael Zhang, Country Manager of Sungrow Japan. The company has spent years in Japan and was involved in many local solar and energy storage projects, such as the 100 MWp Azuma Kofuji solar project, and the 21 MWh DC-coupling solar-plus-storage in Hokkaido, Japan.

About Amp Energy

Amp Energy is a well-established global energy transition development platform, which delivers renewables, battery storage, and hydrogen at scale, together with proprietary AI-enabled grid flexibility through its Amp X platform.

Since its inception 14 years ago, Amp Energy has fully developed 7GW of assets and is backed by major investments from institutional capital partners including global private equity firm the Carlyle Group, who has invested over US$440 million.

The company has global operations throughout North America, the UK, Australia, Japan, and Spain.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sungrow-signs-mou-with-amp-at-pv-expo-2023-in-japan-301774756.html

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Safer Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Biden unveils EV charging plan; Will Tesla throw a wrench in it?

    On Tuesday the White House unlocked the latest stage of its $7.5 billion national EV charging network, opening applications to fund electric vehicle charging in local communities nationwide, as well as along designated highways, interstates, and major highways. This of course is a key step towards the administration’s goal of building a national network of 500,000 public EV charging stations by the year 2030. The program, part of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation signed into law last year, was well received by the transportation industry and analysts, but the country may need more in order to really make a difference.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • The UN wants to reflect sunlight back into space in order to cool the earth — but some companies are harnessing it instead. Here are 3 high-flying solar stocks that Wall Street likes

    Emission-free energy is ready and plentiful.

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying REITs Trading Below Book Value

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/16/37404189-3d5f-4533-9f0f-aa02d0a40783.jpeg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 Trading below book value and paying a dividend are two key characteristics of a value stock, and these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) qualify: Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) and RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) may be worth a closer look for investors seeking those qualities. No guarantees of profitability exist, a

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • First Republic Bank headed for possible sale after institutional bailout

    First Republic Bank received $30 billion in bailout money from a variety of other banks, including Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank who might offer to purchase FRB.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Micron (MU): Should You Buy?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Micron (MU) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Bove Says ‘Crisis Is Over’ as Banks Eye First Republic Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- The “banking crisis is over,” Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove said after reports that the nation’s largest private banks will provide $30 billion in liquidity to stabilize First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000

  • Elon Musk’s $25,000 car for the masses was just unveiled—by Volkswagen

    The entrepreneur, however, is unlikely to be worried that Tesla’s planned lower-cost car will be bested by the affordable ID2—at least not yet.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.