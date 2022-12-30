U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

Sungrow Supplies a 20MW PV Project in Myanmar with Its 1500V String Inverter Solution

·4 min read

MANDALAY, Myanmar, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, announced that the Taung Daw Gwin 20MW PV plant installed with its 1500V string inverter solution was commissioned in Mandalay, Myanmar. As part of the country's second tender for utility-scale PV projects built on an independent power producer (IPP) and build–operate-own (BOO) basis, the project can generate 45 GWh of electricity annually, alleviating the power shortage and power more local families and facilities with clean energy.

Taung Daw Gwin 20MW PV plant in Myanmar
Taung Daw Gwin 20MW PV plant in Myanmar

Located in the Southeast Asian country, the project exhibits a unique combination of environmental extremes including extremely high temperatures and high solar radiation levels. This environment makes it an ideal solar hub, though it poses great challenges to the equipment.

Due to the optimal IP66 high protection and C5 anti-corrosion capability, Sungrow's 1500V string inverter solution is resilient to extremely scorching conditions. The solution features easy installation, smart operations and maintenance as well as 12 MPPTs with a maximum yield of 99% efficiency. Compatible with bifacial modules and a tracking system, the solution enables higher yields for the solar project. In addition, the solution also equips the anti-PID and PID recovery function, which can recover power degradation in the PV modules, enabling a maximum yield and longer lifetime for modules. With comprehensive features, Sungrow's 1500V string inverter solution can minimize LCOE, streamline O&M, and guarantee a sustainable and reliable power supply.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

According to the Myanmar Information Management Unit (MIMU) in 2022, 80 percent of rural people have no access to grid electricity. The lack of electricity not only threatens the economic growth of the country but also prevents the expansion of infrastructure and industrial development.

"Sungrow's extensive and proven experience as a solar inverter leader contributed greatly to the completion of the Taung Daw Gwin project. As a partner to Myanmar's nation building, we are passionate about meeting the country's growing demand for clean renewable energy. As we continue to grow our renewable energy portfolio, we look forward to working closely with Sungrow to contribute to Myanmar's energy supply and climate action," said U Thaung Kyaing, Chairman of Green Power Energy Co., Ltd.

"Our actions are firmly grounded in customer demands, to offer best-in-class products and services needed to thrive in a low-carbon world. The 20MW PV project can not only offer our customers with maximum return on investment but also provide grounding benefits for local communities, such as offering more households and creating more jobs. We believe that being a part of this project is a successful start for Sungrow to create even more customer value and business growth," said Luis Xu, Director of Sungrow APAC Region.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Green Power Energy Limited (GPE)

Green Power Energy – a partner to nation-building – is one of the leading businesses in Myanmar, with interests in infrastructure and renewable energy.

GPE completed the Taung Daw Gwin project earlier than scheduled and was commissioned in December 2022 despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The solar energy is connected to the Taung Daw Gwin substation – part of the national grid – via a 69.6 km 33-kV transmission line built by Green Power Energy. As GPE continues to build upon its track record and execution capabilities, it remains committed to contributing further to Myanmar's clean energy sector in the coming years.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

