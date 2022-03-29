U.S. markets closed

Sungrow Supplies Statera's 362 MW/391 MWh Energy Storage Project in the UK

·3 min read

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that the Company partners with Statera Energy, a market leader in the provision of flexibility to the UK grid, to supply a 362 MW/391 MWh energy storage project in the UK. The first phase of the project was grid-connected in Q1, 2022, while the rest will be brought online this year as well.

Sungrow Supplies Statera's 362 MW/391 MWh Energy Storage Project in the UK

The independent power producer Statera Energy will adopt Sungrow's ST3727kWh-3450UD-MV high-efficiency turnkey energy storage system solution with enhanced safety to develop subsidy-free energy storage capable of discharging power at times of peak demand or under-production in multiple suburbs across the UK. More importantly, the project will help the UK meet its Capacity Market objective of achieving long-term security of supply and contribute to the offsetting of the risk of its increasing reliance on wind generation by strengthening the National Grid's Dynamic Containment frequency response service.

With UK's electricity system currently experiencing lower inertia and larger, more numerous losses than ever before. Faster acting frequency response products are needed because system frequency is moving away from 50 Hz more rapidly as a consequence of imbalances.

On January 27 of 2021, UK electricity system operator National Grid began allowing the stacking of revenues in parts of the Balancing Mechanism which has been of significant importance to battery asset owners. The National Grid expects the additional flexibility and revenue stacking to increase the efficiency of battery assets delivering the service, and increase competition which would, in turn, reduce costs to the consumer.

"We have partnered with Sungrow because of its proven track record, the quality and the integrated nature of its product offering. Statera believes that battery storage will play a pivotal role in facilitating the transition to low carbon generation and will continue to work with Sungrow on coming projects in the UK in 2022," said Tom Vernon, Managing Director of Statera Energy Limited.

Since opening its Milton Keynes branch in 2014, the local team of Sungrow UK, a subsidy of Sungrow, has realized significant traction in the United Kingdom with tens of energy storage applications. In addition, Europe's largest energy storage project, the 100 MW/100 MWh Minety plant with Sungrow's 1500V energy storage system solutions has been operating stably and efficiently for about one year.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Last year, Sungrow shipped 3 GWh ESS worldwide, ranging from islands and high altitude plateaus to ports and residential installations. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

About Statera

Statera Energy Limited, is market leader in the provision of flexibility to the UK power market. It develops, owns, and operates assets that will are required to balance a future high renewables electricity system. To date that has been via the development of over 500 MW of battery storage and 150 MW of flexible gas generations projects. Going forward, it has a pipeline of 2.5 GW under-development which includes batteries, thermal generation, pumped storage and hydrogen technologies. Statera Energy Limited is majority owned Infrared Capital's Infrastructure Fund V and its offices are located in Notting Hill, London.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sungrow-supplies-stateras-362-mw391-mwh-energy-storage-project-in-the-uk-301511470.html

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c4998.html

