Sungrow To Supply Australia's Largest DC-coupled Solar plus Storage Project with its Liquid-Cooled ESS PowerTitan

·3 min read

SYDNEY, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution provider for renewables, announced that it will supply a fully integrated 55MW/220MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to Global Power Generation (GPG) for its 100MWac Cunderdin Project approximately 150km east of Perth in Western Australia.

The Sungrow BESS will be an integral part of the Cunderdin Project which is going to be the largest DC-coupled Solar PV and Energy Storage project in Australia. It will commence construction later this year and be operational in 2024. After its delivery, this project will be connected to Western Australia's South West Interconnected System and is expected to play a key role in supplying energy during peak demand periods in the Wholesale Electricity Market, balancing the electricity system and supporting the grid.

Sungrow Signs Australia's Largest DC-coupled Solar plus Storage Project with Global Power Generation
Sungrow Signs Australia’s Largest DC-coupled Solar plus Storage Project with Global Power Generation

Sungrow will supply 80 units of its innovative and industry-leading Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System: PowerTitan, which is an embodiment of Sungrow's advanced technologies and years-long experience in the fields of power electronics, electrochemistry, and gird forming. Tailored for utility-scale BESS demand, Sungrow's PowerTitan adopts the advanced liquid-cooled thermal control and AI monitoring of the battery cells so as to safeguard the system's safety. Meanwhile, cluster-level energy balancing management helps ensure the maximum yield.

The DC-coupled design of the project enables DC Power clipping recapture, renewable energy capacity firming, utility ancillary service support and energy time shifting and peak load shaving mechanism. As a result, the project can provide a more efficient energy output to the Wholesale Energy Market.

Shawn Shi, General Manager of Sungrow APAC Region said: "Sungrow supplied several milestone BESS projects recently in Australia. This cooperation with GPG further broadens Sungrow's service space for the Australian renewable energy market and will bring its industry-leading solutions to more local people, as a way to safeguard their stable and clean power usage. We will provide high-quality solutions and comprehensive services to ensure efficient and smooth delivery".

The integration of the BESS with renewable energy projects is the key to solidifying and balancing the electricity system during this transition to decarbonisation.

About Global Power Generation

Global Power Generation (GPG) is Naturgy Energy Group's subsidiary dedicated to international power generation, which is 25% owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the oldest sovereign fund in the world. KIA's interest in GPG is managed by the KIA's direct infrastructure platform, Wren House Infrastructure Management. GPG manages a total installed capacity of more than 4,000 MW and employs around 500 people worldwide.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

