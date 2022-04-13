U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.00
    +15.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,242.00
    +103.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,010.25
    +65.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.90
    +10.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.11
    +0.51 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.70
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.79
    -0.58 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0450
    +0.6570 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,086.47
    -120.59 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.70
    +14.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.95
    -6.71 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Sungrow's New Battery Solution Ensures Reliable Electricity Supply for Australian Households

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 300274.SZ

SYDNEY , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Australia, residential users of renewable power are well aware of energy storage's essential role in maintaining reliable power supply for their houses or farms etc. The demand of batteries and storage solutions is only increasing. Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, rolls out the updated battery storage solutions for the Australian market: SH5.0RS hybrid inverter plus SBR Batteries. Featuring a high yield, safety and reliability, and intelligent O&M, this BESS solution proves one of the most popular solutions among Australian residential users who want to be self-sufficient in their electricity usage.

Sungrow Hybrid Inverter SH5.0RS
Sungrow Hybrid Inverter SH5.0RS

SH5.0RS is tailored for Australian households and can be connected directly to all types of home sizes as well as large-capacity batteries. Local users can gain a higher yield with its compatibility to high power panels, max.2.4 DC/AC ratio, 24h PID protection and prolonged work time. SH5.0RS also provides a stable and reliable electricity supply, as the seamless switching function works continuously to power the houses even during power outages or blackouts. Sungrow always wants all its customers to enjoy clean power for both their lives and carries without worries, so, it equips SH5.0RS with upgraded AFCI2.0, an enhanced protection function for the whole household.

The R&D of SH5.0RS also made particular adaptations to the local demand. Previously, Australian residential inverter customers were bothered by the inconvenient installation, unhandy usage, noise, and high temperatures while operating. The updated SH5.0RS adopts the new ultra-thin panel and the compact design, becoming smaller and lighter than similar products. Only one man can complete the installation. For easier usage, customers can see power, yield, fault information from the LED display clearly and directly. Worth mentioning, such design has just won the Red Dot Award for Contemporary Good Design recently.

The residential sector has been dominating the Australian solar market, registering 2.7GW installation in 2021.This figure is expected to excess 3.5 GW in 2025. To see that Australia completes such a mission, Sungrow offers a wide range of residential solutions including PV Inverter SG2.0-10.0RS and hybrid inverter SH5.0/6.0RS. as well as the intelligent monitoring products like Winet-S and iSolarCloud. By far, Sungrow has shipped about 10,000 hybrid inverters to Australia, which all work well to ensure a reliable electricity supply for Australian household users.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the R&D of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, C&I, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries.

Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

CONTACT: Serene Wang, wangjing7@sungrowpower.com

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Better Buy: Plug Power vs. Bloom Energy

    Fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction instead of burning fuel. While some fuel cells can use natural gas, biogas, or other fuels as input, cells that use hydrogen produce no emissions, with electricity and water as their only byproducts. In addition to input fuels, fuel cells may differ in terms of their technologies.

  • Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chain

    Prices for wind and solar power in major global markets have climbed nearly 30% in a year as developers have struggled with chaotic supply chains and surging costs for everything from shipping to parts to labor, according to a report published on Wednesday. Contract prices for renewables jumped 28.5% in North America and 27.5% in Europe in the last year, according to a quarterly index by LevelTen Energy that tracks the deals, known in the industry as power purchase agreements (PPAs). In the first quarter alone, prices rose 9.7% in North America and 8.6% in Europe, LevelTen said.

  • Toyota unveils first electric vehicle since RAV4 EV in 2014

    Toyota, the top-selling automaker in the U.S., is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years. The bZ4X, which will be sold globally, adds to the 38 electric vehicle models now on sale in the U.S., with more than 120 expected by 2025. While it doesn't have ground-breaking range or performance for an electric vehicle, the bZ4X is an important entry because it's from a trusted brand that will convince some buyers to make the switch from internal combustion engines, said Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst for S&P Global Mobility.

  • Is an electric Hummer actually helpful to the climate?

    GM's new Hummer EV emits more carbon per mile than some gas-powered cars. But even inefficient "electron-guzzlers" have a role to play in decarbonizing transportation.

  • Wind turbines set new record for power production

    Wind turbines set a new record in the first three months of the year, generating almost as much electricity as gas-fired power stations.

  • Duke Energy subsidiary finishes last of three North Carolina solar projects for sister company

    The Stony Knoll Solar plant produces enough electricity to power the equivalent of 5,000 homes and is located on 195 acres in Dobson.

  • PRESS RELEASE: THE COSSETTE FAMILY BRINGS ITS EXPERTISE TO ONTARIO

    Today, the Cossette family is proud to announce plans to re-launch the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) mill located in Wawa, in the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin.

  • Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

    Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") has announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association ("ARMA") Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series. The Company's presentation "Repurposing Asphalt Roofing Materials" will highlight the Company's important contribution to the fight against landfill waste. The presentation is scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am Central Time. Speaking at this event from Nor

  • Power restored in Puerto Rico nearly 5 days after blackout

    A private company announced Monday that power had been fully restored to Puerto Rico’s almost 1.5 million customers nearly five days after a fire at a main power plant sparked an island-wide blackout and prompted public schools and government agencies to close. Officials are now focused on investigating what exactly caused the failure of a circuit breaker at a substation within the Costa Sur power plant in southern Puerto Rico, one of four main plants in the U.S. territory. “I know many in Puerto Rico are asking, ‘How is it that this happened?’” said Wayne Stensby, CEO of Luma, a company that took over transmission and distribution for the Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority last year.

  • Biden to allow more ethanol in effort to ease gas prices — here’s what you need to know

    President Biden will temporarily allow gasoline with 15% ethanol to be sold between June 1 and Sept. 15. Normally only a 10% blend can be sold in the summer.

  • Equity and energy use presents a challenge for communities | Sustainable Tallahassee

    Homes in the lowest income neighborhoods on average used 25-60 percent more energy per square foot compared to the highest income neighborhoods.

  • How to Turn an Electric Vehicle Battery Into a Miniature Power Plant for Your Home

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMore car-owners are switching to electric vehicles every year, but adoption is still much slower than many might hope. Although sales of EVs nearly doubled in 2021 from the previous year, there are still millions of passenger cars on the road, each spewing out about 404 grams of carbon dioxide every mile, making the transportation sector the worst greenhouse gas emitter in the country.There are a myriad of reasons why many fleet and car o

  • German firm builds floating solar plant on quarry lake

    STORY: This German solar power plant floats on a quarry lake BayWa r.e. built the photovoltaic plant which it says could help wean Germany off fossil fuelsThe solar plant has 5,800 modules on 360 floating elements It will be able to provide 3 megawatts of power(SOUNDBITE)(German) TONI WEIGL HEAD OF PRODUCT MANAGEMENT OF FLOATING-PV COMPANY BAY WE R.E., SAYING:"Yes, we have taken a close look at the potential for floating solar plants in Germany and I believe that this is just the start of a major transfusion into renewable energy power plants on water surfaces. In Germany alone, here on unused lakes that really nobody knows about, up to 20 gigawatts of solar energy can be implemented on water."

  • Scientists figure out how to store solar energy for 18 years

    Ultra-thin chip can produce electricity ‘regardless of weather, time of day, season, or geographical location’

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • Brazil Central Bank Head Campos Neto Says Was Surprised by Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said he was surprised by recent inflation data and that policy makers are analyzing the figures, prompting investors to raise bets of more interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond Pay

  • Long Crypto Traders Feel Pain as Bitcoin's Slide Leads to $430M in Liquidations

    Nearly 90% of all liquidations in the past 24 hours came from traders betting on the upside.

  • Small business owners feel 'hit to the throat' when applying for bank loans

    Small business owners often face many hurdles trying to borrow money.

  • CP Group’s Data Centers Unit Seeks $150 Million in Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- True Internet Data Center Co., a unit of Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, is seeking to raise about $150 million from a sale of a minority stake, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Ru