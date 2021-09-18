U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,224.17
    +681.11 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

SUNGZU Announces SKA Series: SKA1000-T & SKA1500-T - the Safest and Most Reliable Power Station

Sungzu
·2 min read

Featured Image for SUNGZU

Featured Image for SUNGZU
Featured Image for SUNGZU
Featured Image for SUNGZU

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, 2017 report, in the US only power outages grew ten times more common from the mid-1980s to 2012. From 2003 to 2012, weather-related outages doubled, lasting 49 minutes to 4 hours on average.

In the same way when purchasing insurance or stock up on everyday essentials, a backup source of power is necessary for when unexpected things happen. Power has ultimately become a precious commodity to us.

SUNGZU has a decade-long history of developing, designing, and producing innovative portable power stations and solar products, with a vast supply chain channel around the world.

Sungzu's new SKA series (SKA1000-T & SKA1500-T) are powerful portable power stations that are composed of high-efficiency battery pack modules and LifePO4 batteries. With 1075WH and 1382WH battery capacity respectively, the SKA series have a life cycle of 6000 times, and a night light system that automatically lights up the unit with a simple touch. These compact stations are constructed with high-strength aluminum alloy casing that is highly resistant to accidents.

SUMMARY OF KEY FEATURES:

  • Lithium iron phosphate batteries are one of the safest batteries options on the market.

  • Durability: The SKA1000-T & SKA1500-T stations have one of the longest service life in the niche, 6000 times. With SUNGZU leading BMS technology the power station can maintain 90% of its capacity after a year of full charge. The units can last up to 15 years of continuous operation.

  • Strong casing: The SKA is constructed with a high-strength aluminum alloy casing. The front and rear plastic shells are made of fire-proof industrial plastic materials with high hardness and flame retardancy.

  • Resist extreme temperatures: the station can function without interruption when under extreme conditions, 122°F to -4°F

  • Highest safety & quality control short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, overheating protection, over-voltage protection, overcharging protection.

Contacts:

Email: sales019@sungzu.com

Website: https://igg.me/at/sungzu-powerstation

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories