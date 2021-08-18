Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q2 net revenues increased by 22.8% year-over-year

Q2 gross billings (non-GAAP) decreased by 19.1% year-over-year

Q2 new student enrollments[1] increased by 4.8% year-over-year

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Snapshots

Net revenues were RMB629.5 million (US$97.5 million), representing a 22.8% increase year-over-year.

Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB430.2 million (US$66.6 million), representing a 19.1% decrease year-over-year.

Gross profit was RMB532.2 million (US$82.4 million), representing a 28.9% increase year-over-year.

Net income was RMB22.1 million (US$3.4 million), compared with net loss of RMB126.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income/loss margin, defined as net income/loss as a percentage of net revenues, increased to 3.5% from -24.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

New student enrollments were 86,602, representing a 4.8% increase year-over-year.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB2,690.2 million (US$416.7 million).

[1] New student enrollments for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period (including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses). In June 2020, we introduced low-price courses, including "mini courses" and "RMB1 courses," to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience. We offer such low-price courses mainly in the formats of recorded videos or short live streaming.

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance. Our net revenue grew 22.8% year-over-year to RMB629.5 million. New enrollments remained relatively stable at 86,602, representing a 4.8% year-over-year increase. Our net gross billings were RMB430.2 million, a 19.1% decrease on a year-over-year basis, following a strategic adjustment to optimize our product mix while seeking growth and balancing costs and profitability," said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands. "We have achieved a record net profit of RMB22.1 million, driven by our continuous cost reduction and business adjustment efforts, a testament to the effectiveness of our strategies."

"Our professional skills and master's degree programs sustained their momentum with registered new enrollments growing 168.7% and 13.1% year-over-year, respectively. With robust new enrollments propelled by the increasingly competitive employment market and our diversified course offerings, net gross billings for professional skills and master's degree programs soared 196.2% and 23.7% year-over-year, respectively."

"Going forward, we will continue to proactively produce more diversified and high-quality courses, catering to our students' needs as they make their way to establishing successful careers. With Sunlands' strong foothold in the adult education business, we are confident we can continue to offer premium courses in STE programs and solidify our market share in the master's degree and professional skills programs space. With that, we will be better positioned to deliver stronger results in future," concluded Mr. Liu.

"We are excited to report solid second-quarter results, with profit coming in at RMB22.1 million compared with net loss of RMB126.1 million for the same period last year, and with our master's degree and professional skills programs consistently performing well," said Ms. Selena Lu Lv, Chief Financial Officer of Sunlands. "During the quarter, we took multiple measures to reasonably lower costs and improve operating efficiency, with G&A and selling expenses dropping 8.0% and 7.9% year-over-year, respectively. We also continued our efforts to expand course categories as we strive to deliver better learning experiences to our users. Looking ahead, we will persist in cost-efficient marketing and operation optimization. With our existing advantage in the business of occupational education for adults, better cultivated courses and highly efficient management, we believe we are on track to grow further and incrementally enhance profitability."

Financial Results for the second quarter of 2021

Net Revenues

In the second quarter of 2021, net revenues increased by 22.8% to RMB629.5 million (US$97.5 million) from RMB512.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the year-over-year growth in gross billings since the second half of year 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 2.3% to RMB97.3 million (US$15.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB99.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to reduced insurance-related costs incurred for our integrated online education service package purchased by students.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 28.9% to RMB532.2 million (US$82.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB412.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating Expenses

In the second quarter of 2021, operating expenses were RMB519.6 million (US$80.5 million), representing an 7.2% decrease from RMB560.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 7.9% to RMB449.1 million (US$69.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB487.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) lower spending on branding and marketing activities; and (ii) declined compensation expenses related to our sales and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 8.0% to RMB51.6 million (US$8.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB56.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in compensation expenses.

Product development expenses increased by 17.6% to RMB18.8 million (US$2.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB16.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily because the social security expense exemption offered by the relevant authorities during the COVID-19 outbreak came to an end in 2021.

Other Income

Other income was RMB8.2 million (US$1.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared RMB17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily because value-added tax exemption offered by the relevant authorities as part of the national COVID-19 relief effort came to an end in April 2021.

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB22.1 million (US$3.4 million), compared with net loss of RMB126.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB3.39 (US$0.52) in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had RMB835.4 million (US$129.4 million) of cash and cash equivalents and RMB49.9 million (US$7.7 million) of short-term investments, compared with RMB760.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB517.8 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2020.

Deferred Revenue

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB2,690.2 million (US$416.7 million), compared with RMB3,024.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with information technology ("IT") infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company's operations. Capital expenditures were RMB7.8 million (US$1.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021

Net Revenues

In the first six months of 2021, net revenues increased by 22.8% to RMB1,323.8 million (US$205.0 million) from RMB1,077.6 million in the first six months of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 3.7% to RMB203.7 million (US$31.6 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB196.5 million in the first six months of 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 27.1% to RMB1,120.1 million (US$173.5 million) from RMB881.1 million in the first six months of 2020.

Operating Expenses

In the first six months of 2021, operating expenses were RMB1,186.2 million (US$183.7 million), representing a 5.2% increase from RMB1,127.7 million in the first six months of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 11.6% to RMB1,055.6 million (US$163.5 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB945.7 million in the first six months of 2020.

General and administrative expenses decreased by35.0% to RMB93.9 million (US$14.6 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB144.6 million in the first six months of 2020.

Product development expenses decreased by 1.9% to RMB36.7 million (US$5.7 million) in the first six months of 2021 from RMB37.4 million in the first six months of 2020.

Other Income

Other income for the first six months of 2021 was RMB29.4 million (US$4.6 million), compared with RMB46.5 million in the first six months of 2020. The decrease was primarily because value-added tax exemption offered by the relevant authorities as part of the national COVID-19 relief effort came to an end in April 2021.

Net Loss

Net loss for the first six months of 2021 was RMB31.2 million (US$4.8 million), compared with RMB191.7 million in the first six months of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB4.48 (US$0.69) in the first six months of 2021, compared with RMB28.28 in the first six months of 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with IT infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company's operations. Capital expenditures were RMB9.5 million (US$1.5 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared with RMB8.0 million in the first six months of 2020.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB570 million to RMB590 million, which would represent an increase of 5.2% to 8.9% year-over-year.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2021, or at any other rate.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use gross billings, EBITDA, non-GAAP Operating cost and expense, non-GAAP loss from operations and Non-GAAP net loss per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings, EBITDA, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, sales and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, product development expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss exclude share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net loss per share excluding share-based compensation expenses have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands' goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students' learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands' corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Sunlands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

760,710

835,424

129,391 Short-term investments

517,815

49,916

7,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

117,637

137,173

21,245 Deferred costs, current

158,092

116,292

18,011 Total current assets

1,554,254

1,138,805

176,378 Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

511,092

879,722

136,252 Intangible assets, net

1,211

3,359

520 Land use right, net

13,564

13,428

2,080 Right-of-use assets

488,877

470,377

72,852 Deferred costs, non-current

170,160

135,113

20,926 Long-term investments

64,093

64,444

9,981 Deferred tax assets

13,015

8,824

1,367 Other non-current assets

444,628

46,133

7,145 Total non-current assets

1,706,640

1,621,400

251,123 TOTAL ASSETS

3,260,894

2,760,205

427,501













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

























LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses











and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to











Sunlands Technology Group of RMB175,900 and RMB163,925 as of











December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

607,789

509,562

78,922 Deferred revenue, current (including deferred revenue, current of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB435,254 and











RMB339,434 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

1,463,165

1,433,451

222,013 Lease liabilities, current portion (including lease liabilities, current portion of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB15,833 and











RMB12,966 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

30,702

30,509

4,725 Payables to acquire buildings (including payables to acquire buildings of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil











as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

61,540

61,540

9,531 Long-term debt, current portion (including long-term debt, current portion of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil











as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

32,500

32,500

5,034 Total current liabilities

2,195,696

2,067,562

320,225

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-continued (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ Non-current liabilities











Deferred revenue, non-current (including deferred revenue, non-current











of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of











RMB468,577 and RMB336,229 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021,











respectively)

1,561,278

1,256,770

194,649 Lease liabilities, non-current portion (including lease liabilities, non-current portion











of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of











RMB340,763 and RMB336,074 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021,











respectively)

532,538

520,442

80,606 Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated











VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB3,203 and RMB2,372











as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

15,220

10,881

1,685 Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current liabilities of the consolidated











VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB135 and RMB963











as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

7,664

10,035

1,554 Long-term debt, non-current portion(including long-term debt, non-current portion of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil











as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

160,625

144,375

22,361 Total non-current liabilities

2,277,325

1,942,503

300,855 TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,473,021

4,010,065

621,080

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT











Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares











authorized; 1,978,621 and 2,085,939 shares issued as of December 31, 2020











and June 30, 2021, respectively; 1,792,560 and 1,899,878 shares











outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

1

1

- Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares











authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding











as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

-

-

- Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares











authorized; 4,110,248 and 4,002,930 shares issued and outstanding











as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

1

1

- Treasury stock

-

-



Additional paid-in capital

2,367,168

2,367,372

366,659 Accumulated deficit

(3,675,129)

(3,705,250)

(573,870) Accumulated other comprehensive income

96,490

89,754

13,901 Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders' deficit

(1,211,469)

(1,248,122)

(193,310) Noncontrolling interest

(658)

(1,738)

(269) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(1,212,127)

(1,249,860)

(193,579) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

3,260,894

2,760,205

427,501

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues

512,482

629,508

97,498 Cost of revenues

(99,591)

(97,286)

(15,068) Gross profit

412,891

532,222

82,430













Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses

(487,882)

(449,131)

(69,562) Product development expenses

(15,970)

(18,773)

(2,908) General and administrative expenses

(56,136)

(51,649)

(7,999) Total operating expenses

(559,988)

(519,553)

(80,469) (Loss)/income from operations

(147,097)

12,669

1,961 Interest income

6,317

4,152

643 Interest expense

(2,941)

(2,430)

(376) Other income, net

17,521

8,165

1,265 (Loss)/income before income tax expenses

(126,200)

22,556

3,493 Income tax expenses

224

(201)

(31) Loss from equity method investments

(173)

(277)

(43) Net (loss)/income

(126,149)

22,078

3,419













Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

45

(730)

(113)













Net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

(126,194)

22,808

3,532 Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of











Sunlands Technology Group:











Basic and diluted

(18.70)

3.39

0.52 Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss











per ordinary share:











Basic and diluted

6,749,309

6,729,197

6,729,197

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ Net (loss)/income

(126,149)

22,078

3,419 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect of nil:











Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,513)

(9,158)

(1,418) Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(128,662)

12,920

2,001 Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling











interest

45

(730)

(113) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology











Group

(128,707)

13,650

2,114





SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB Net revenues

512,482

629,508 Less: other revenues

(4,194)

(16,289) Add: tax and surcharges

34,554

40,705 Add: ending deferred revenue

3,066,569

2,690,221 Add: ending refund liability

202,651

220,745 Less: beginning deferred revenue

(3,105,517)

(2,902,451) Less: beginning refund liability

(175,006)

(232,207) Gross billings (non-GAAP)

531,539

430,232





























Net (loss)/income

(126,149)

22,078 Add: income tax expenses

(224)

201 depreciation and amortization

11,325

10,225 interest expense

2,941

2,430 Less: interest income

(6,317)

(4,152) EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(118,424)

30,782

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB Cost of revenues

99,591

97,286 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues

15

(57) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

99,606

97,229









Sales and marketing expenses

487,882

449,131 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses

(106)

(96) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

487,776

449,035









General and administrative expenses

56,136

51,649 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses

(399)

(162) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

55,737

51,487









Operating costs and expense

659,579

616,839 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(490)

(315) Non-GAAP operating costs and expense

659,089

616,524









Loss/(income) from operations

147,097

(12,669) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(490)

(315) Non-GAAP loss/(income) from operations

146,607

(12,984)









Net loss/(income) attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

126,194

(22,808) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(490)

(315) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

125,704

(23,123)









Net loss/(income) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Sunlands Technology Group:







Basic and diluted

18.70

(3.39) Non-GAAP net loss/(income) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Sunlands Technology Group:







Basic and diluted

18.62

(3.44)









Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss/(profit)







per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

6,749,309

6,729,197 Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss







per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

6,749,309

6,729,197

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues

1,077,581

1,323,806

205,031 Cost of revenues

(196,503)

(203,708)

(31,550) Gross profit

881,078

1,120,098

173,481













Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses

(945,737)

(1,055,560)

(163,485) Product development expenses

(37,365)

(36,689)

(5,682) General and administrative expenses

(144,638)

(93,947)

(14,551) Total operating expenses

(1,127,740)

(1,186,196)

(183,718) Loss from operations

(246,662)

(66,098)

(10,237) Interest income

13,137

10,013

1,551 Interest expense

(6,128)

(4,987)

(773) Other income, net

46,549

29,448

4,561 Loss before income tax expenses

(193,104)

(31,624)

(4,898) Income tax expenses

1,718

147

23 Loss from equity method investments

(326)

276

43 Net loss

(191,712)

(31,201)

(4,832)













Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(7)

(1,080)

(167)













Net loss attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

(191,705)

(30,121)

(4,665) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of











Sunlands Technology Group:











Basic and diluted

(28.28)

(4.48)

(0.69) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss











per ordinary share:











Basic and diluted

6,779,346

6,729,197

6,729,197

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands)

















For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss

(191,712)

(31,201)

(4,832) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax effect of nil:











Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

16,850

(6,736)

(1,043) Total comprehensive loss

(174,862)

(37,937)

(5,875) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling











interest

(7)

(1,080)

(167) Comprehensive loss attributable to Sunlands Technology











Group

(174,855)

(36,857)

(5,708)

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB Net revenues

1,077,581

1,323,806 Less: other revenues

(10,988)

(31,711) Add: tax and surcharges

69,757

78,199 Add: ending deferred revenue

3,066,569

2,690,221 Add: ending refund liability

202,651

220,745 Less: beginning deferred revenue

(3,228,770)

(3,024,443) Less: beginning refund liability

(128,478)

(232,859) Gross billings (non-GAAP)

1,048,322

1,023,958





























Net loss

(191,712)

(31,201) Add: income tax expenses

(1,718)

(147) depreciation and amortization

20,483

18,704 interest expense

6,128

4,987 Less: interest income

(13,137)

(10,013) EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(179,956)

(17,670)

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB Cost of revenues

196,503

203,708 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues

(16)

(6) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

196,487

203,702









Sales and marketing expenses

945,737

1,055,560 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses

(258)

59 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

945,479

1,055,619









General and administrative expenses

144,638

93,947 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses

(787)

(257) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

143,851

93,690









Operating costs and expense

1,324,243

1,389,904 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(1,061)

(204) Non-GAAP operating costs and expense

1,323,182

1,389,700









Loss from operations

246,662

66,098 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(1,061)

(204) Non-GAAP loss from operations

245,601

65,894









Net loss attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

191,705

30,121 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(1,061)

(204) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

190,644

29,917









Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Sunlands Technology Group:







Basic and diluted

28.28

4.48 Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Sunlands Technology Group:







Basic and diluted

28.12

4.45









Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss







per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

6,779,346

6,729,197 Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss







per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

6,779,346

6,729,197





