Sunmoon Food Insider Ups Holding During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Sunmoon Food Company Limited's (SGX:AAJ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sunmoon Food Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Xiaojun Song for S$2.9m worth of shares, at about S$0.023 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.02 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Xiaojun Song.

Xiaojun Song bought 139.78m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.023. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Sunmoon Food Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Sunmoon Food insiders own 25% of the company, worth about S$4.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Sunmoon Food Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Sunmoon Food and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Sunmoon Food.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

