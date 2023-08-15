Sunmow Holding Berhad's (KLSE:SUNMOW) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Sunmow Holding Berhad (KLSE:SUNMOW) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sunmow Holding Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM7.8m ÷ (RM106m - RM56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Sunmow Holding Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 5.0% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Sunmow Holding Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Sunmow Holding Berhad are quite reassuring. Over the last three years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 60%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 53%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

The Bottom Line On Sunmow Holding Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Sunmow Holding Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 64% return over the last year. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Sunmow Holding Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

