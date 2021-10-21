U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.75
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,416.00
    -61.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,335.25
    -42.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.10
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3000
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,818.42
    +1,732.01 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,550.64
    +69.83 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.77
    -156.78 (-0.54%)
     

Sunniva Inc. Announces Financial Update and Shareholder Update Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company") (CSE:SNN) (OTC Pink Sheets:SNNVF) announces an update regarding its financial condition and plan to host an update call for shareholders on Monday, October 25, 2021.

As of the week ending October 15th, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries have cash of approximately US$87,000. This cash position is a result of ongoing operational costs including CPL's California glasshouse arbitration, as well as a US$150,000 retainer which Sunniva has paid to its new auditor, GreenGrowth CPAs. Sunniva and GreenGrowth will work towards completion of the 2019 and 2020 audits as soon as possible. The completion of audited financial statements is one of the conditions to the Company returning to good standing and to the lifting of the cease trade order applicable to securities of the Company issued on June 22, 2020, for failure to file certain financial documents (the "Cease Trade Order"). Trading of the Company's shares will continue to be suspended until the Cease Trade Order has been fully revoked. If the audits are completed successfully and all filings required to be made by the Company pursuant to applicable securities laws are made, the Company intends to apply to the relevant securities commissions for a revocation of the Cease Trading Order.

Sunniva estimates that it and its subsidiaries will require an additional US$500,000 to fund expenses up until December 31, 2021, including completion of the audits. The Company anticipates incurring these expenses in connection with the audit work, the continuing arbitration in California, employee related expenses and miscellaneous other expenses.

Sunniva intends to apply to the relevant securities commissions for a partial revocation of the Cease Trade Order to permit a private placement financing to raise sufficient funds to cover these expenses in compliance with applicable securities laws. There is no certainty that the securities commissions will grant such an order.

Sunniva plans to host an update call for shareholders on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (PST). Dial-in numbers for the update call are below:

Participant Telephone Numbers

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Callers should dial in 5 – 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join your call.

Conference Call Replay Numbers


Canada/USA TF: 1-855-669-9658

Vancouver Toll: +1-604-674-8052

Replay Access Code: 7984

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, the completion of the 2019 and 2020 audits, the application for a revocation of the Cease Trade Order upon completion of all required filings, the estimated expenses to be incurred prior to December 31, 2021, and the nature of these expenses, the intended application for a partial revocation of the Cease Trade Order to permit a private placement financing, and the Company's plans to hold a shareholder update call on October 25, 2021, are "forward-looking information or statements". Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Sunniva has made numerous assumptions including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the Sunniva's continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. Although Sunniva has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information or statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. Sunniva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

SOURCE Sunniva Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/20/c1292.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Novavax Stock Plummets After Insiders Highlight Covid Vaccine Struggles

    Novavax reiterated confidence in its Covid vaccine manufacturing processes early Wednesday. But NVAX stock still plummeted.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • HP Just Raised Its Dividend and Profit Outlook. PCs Haven’t Peaked Yet.

    The PC maker boosted its annual dividend payout to $1 a share, for a yield of 3.3%. The company sees fiscal 2021 profits well ahead of Wall Street estimates.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • CSX announces its Q3 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré takes a look at the rail operator as it reports earnings.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • IBM stock drops 5% after revenue miss, in-line earnings

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the company's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

  • Is Ford stock about to be electrified?

    The bulls remain out on auto giant Ford. Here is the latest big call on Wall Street.

  • Why PayPal may be considering a mega-deal for Pinterest

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quest to become a 'super-app' may be kicking into a new gear following reports that the company has held acquisition talks with Pinterest Inc.