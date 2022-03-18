U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.50
    -28.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,980.50
    -131.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.00
    -13.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.93
    +0.95 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.80
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.11 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1102
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -1.00 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3164
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6700
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,461.06
    -477.27 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.74
    -8.52 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.54
    +64.65 (+0.24%)
     

Sunny Balwani: Elizabeth Holmes' former partner goes on trial

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·5 min read
Mr Balwani is photographed arriving at court
Balwani was considered the "enforcer" at Theranos and oversaw day to day operations

When Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of college at 19 to found her company, Theranos, she needed someone with more experience. Based on an idea that hundreds of diseases could be diagnosed with just a few drops of blood, her venture had begun to attract interest, and investment.

So as the company grew, Holmes, still in her mid-20s, brought in a man that she already knew. Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani was someone who understood how to run a successful start-up.

She'd reportedly first met him during a college trip to Beijing when she was 18. He was a 37-year-old South Asian immigrant who had made millions selling his software company before the dot-com bubble burst. Around the same time he met Holmes, he divorced his wife, a Japanese artist. And at some point, the relationship became a romantic one.

While Holmes was the face of the company, Mr Balwani was the businessman serving as the president and chief operating officer.

In January, when Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors in one of the biggest fraud trials in Silicon Valley history, she pointed the finger to Mr Balwani, accusing him of abuse and coercive control - something he vehemently denies.

Now, it's his turn to face the same charges of fraud, with opening arguments likely to begin as early as Friday.

At one point Theranos was a $10bn (£7.6bn) company. It was destined for success. It had technology that promised to revolutionise diagnostics - or so Holmes claimed.

We now know those claims were fantasy science - the game-changing tech simply didn't exist.

Mr Balwani and Holmes had seemed to complement each other at the company. Former employees have described how they would play good cop, bad cop, with Mr Balwani usually playing the latter.

Holmes was the visionary. She was persuasive and engaging. People who knew her, especially those who invested in Theranos, found her knowledge of diagnostics impressive.

On stage with former US President Bill Clinton in 2015
Holmes on stage with former US President Bill Clinton in 2015

Mr Balwani was different. He had no knowledge of diagnostics; his background wasn't in science. He's described by people who know him as gruff, no-nonsense. And his management style is documented in emails to his employees.

"He comes across as a very tough boss," Reed Kathrein, a lawyer who represented investors after they lost money in Theranos, told BBC.

As part of a civil case, Kathrein read thousands of emails that Mr Balwani had written during his time at Theranos.

"You can see why he was successful in the first place. He was a bully. He was into everything and he controlled everything."

Those emails could be a major problem for Mr Balwani's defence, said Kathrein. The BBC has not read these emails.

As Theranos grew, it became increasingly clear to many inside the company that something wasn't right, and questions were being raised about the 'revolutionary' technology Holmes was promising.

However, whistleblowers have said previously that expensive and aggressive lawyers were used to try to prevent employees from speaking out. But it's not just employees that Theranos' leaders trained their lawyers on.

John Ioannidis, a Stanford professor who investigated some of Theranos' claims, wrote a paper in 2015 questioning the efficacy of the company's technology.

Soon after, he says he was contacted by Theranos' head legal counsel.

"They were not very happy. At some point they asked me if I would be willing to write an editorial with Elizabeth Holmes, kind of saying that I was wrong," he said.

He refused.

Ioannidis hopes Mr Balwani's trial will shed more light on the inner workings of Theranos' management.

"It's very hard to say what happened internally. Obviously releasing that information would be very insightful."

Holmes was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud against investors and three charges of wire fraud. Mr Balwani faces similar charges in the trial that's expected to last three months.

Mr Balwani's defence is likely to focus on similar arguments that Holmes' lawyers made. For one, they will likely argue that he sank his own money into the project. Why would he do such a thing in a fraudulent venture?

Mr Balwani's lawyers have seen what worked for Holmes and what didn't during her trial only months ago. Equally, the prosecution has also had a dry run, getting a feel for how the jury reacted to different arguments.

Both sides are coming into court with a better idea of what to expect.

Courtroom sketch of Elizabeth Holmes
Holmes got emotional as she read romantic texts between herself and Balwani during her fraud trial

What we don't yet know is what Mr Balwani will say about Holmes and to what extent his lawyers will argue that the fault lies with her. And his defence will have to include a rebuttal of abuse charges she levelled against him in testimony she gave in her own trial.

Theranos has captured the imagination of Hollywood - Mr Balwani is a central character in Hulu's recently released TV series, The Dropout - and there's also a major film about Theranos in production.

For many, Mr Balwani's role in the scandal has already been told. However, his conviction is not a certainty.

Holmes was not found guilty on all the charges against her; fraud cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute. Mr Balwani's lawyer has previously said that he committed no crimes, and did not defraud investors.

Holmes will be sentenced after Sunny Balwani's verdict. She faces a possible 20-year sentence.

Mr Balwani's trial won't be as high profile, but the stakes are just as high.

Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineIn a single 9

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Why it matters if Saudi Arabia sells oil in Chinese yuan instead of US dollars

    What would happen to the US economy, and to the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, if the Chinese yuan became the oil industry's currency of choice?

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more tha

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Why Shares of Nio Are Falling Today

    After racing higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking a U-turn today and heading in the other direction. Evidently, geopolitical tension and the fear of rising COVID-19 cases in China is weighing heavily on investors' minds, motivating them to shift the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer out of their portfolios. As of 11:26 a.m. ET, Nio's stock is down 6.8%.

  • Why Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping Today

    Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced data from the Phase 3 TOGETHER study evaluating Peginterferon Lambda in non-hospitalized COVID-19 adult patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness. Peginterferon Lambda significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits by 50% (primary endpoint) and death by 60%. The Phase 3 TOGETHER study of Lambda is the second largest study to date of a COVID-19 therapeutic. Final analyses evaluated dat

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.