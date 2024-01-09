Sunnyside overpass gets the green light

Jan. 8—GOSHEN — Elkhart County is one step closer to an overpass in Dunlap. Elkhart County Commissioners agreed to sign the contract with Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Indiana Department of Transportation to fund the cost of construction.

The agreement only defines the terms of finances, closure dates for Sunnyside Avenue Crossing and C.R. 13 railroad crossing, and future responsibilities for maintenance, but it's a crucial step in the project, with INDOT planning to open bids for the project in March, according to Elkhart County Highway Department Engineer Charlie McKenzie.

Elkhart County will be responsible for maintenance of the Sunnyside overpass, per the agreement.

The commissioners also:

—Approved a request from the Drug-Free Community Fund for $254,012 for programming for Criminal Justice, Prevention, and Treatment.

—Approved conflict of interest disclosures for Kathryn Niblock, whose husband is the owner of Niblock Excavating; and Jeff Hershberger, an excavator who also rents out equipment to the county.

—Approved a total of $2 million from the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund and the Road Maintenance and Construction Fund for summer paving costs including paving, construction and associated costs. Elkhart County Engineer Charlie McKenzie said the funding largely supports the 50% match mandated for two Community Crossing grants.

An additional $15,000 was added to the cost of the summer paving program. McKenzie explained that miscellaneous bridge repairs have cost roughly $100,000 for several years but in the last few years, the budget has gotten really close or sometimes come up short due to cost increases. McKenzie said due to a paperwork error, an additional $15,000 meant to be added to the fund wasn't included, but commissioners on Monday agreed to appropriate the funds, which are necessary for deck sealing, crack sealing, general maintenance and repairs across county bridges.

—Approved changes to an agreement with Norfolk Southern that will cost the county an additional $7,148 for a project. The C.R. 17 Multi-Use Path Bridge project originally cost $140,000 had increased due to changes in Norfolk Southern's policy flagging. McKenzie explained that the railroad company's new policy requires flaggers to be hired by the contractor which is contracted to the municipal entity, rather than the railroad providing the service in-house. Commissioners approved the change in cost.

