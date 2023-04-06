SunPower to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 3, 2023

Event to be webcast online at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wessi4y9

RICHMOND, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) will discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Analysts intending to participate in the Q&A session must register for a personal link and dial-in at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa4c7eb85f74b4d2da88bb20026d52c3c.

The results are scheduled to be released at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower

SunPower is a leading solar and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

