SunPower to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 15, 2023

Event to be webcast online at: http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm

RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kqr37kfz.

The results are scheduled to be released at 4:45 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower  
SunPower is a leading solar and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2022-results-on-february-15-2023-301703268.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

