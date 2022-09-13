U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.51 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -28.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    -0.0151 (-1.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1491
    -0.0190 (-1.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5600
    +1.7600 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,221.39
    -2,092.13 (-9.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

SunPower to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022

·1 min read

Event to be webcast online at: http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm

RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI45f40baae7fb4eb19531e810dd5b7edb.

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)
SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)

The results are scheduled to be released at 8:05 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower  
SunPower is a leading solar and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-8-2022-301623275.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

