SUNPOWER NAMED A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2022 HOME RENOVATION AWARDS

·3 min read

RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading solar, storage and energy services provider in North America, is proud to share that its SunVault™ battery storage system was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Renovation Awards in the Biggest Energy Savers category. A full list of winners can be found online at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/renovation/a40785189/home-renovation-awards-2022/.

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)
SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)

Blackouts due to extreme weather events are on the rise across the country. According to analysis by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the length of time an average American goes without electricity doubled between 2013 and 2020. SunPower's SunVault battery storage system stores extra energy generated by the home's solar panels for future use. The combination of the battery's intelligent software with the mySunPower® app allows homeowners to monitor and control the use of solar energy, automatically switching between power sources to maximize the use of stored solar energy for backup or bill savings.

During outages, a SunVault can provide seamless backup power by tapping into the reserve energy; some configurations can provide enough power to keep an entire typical home running for up to three days*. The system also features high battery capacity and stability, an industry-leading 10-year warranty and a clean, minimal design.

"This award reflects our commitment to deliver peace of mind for homeowners as they seek additional security against blackouts and to live a more sustainable lifestyle," said Nate Coleman, chief products officer at SunPower. "We're proud our SunVault battery storage exceeds industry expectations thanks to its unmatched ability to distribute power efficiently during peak-rate times or outages."

To learn more about SunVault visit https://us.sunpower.com/home-solar/solar-battery-storage.

About SunPower
SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) is a leading solar, storage and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected product performance and cost savings. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpowercorp.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

*Calculation is an estimate based on typical use of electrical appliances as provided by the Silicon Valley Power Appliance Energy Use Chart. Customer experience will vary based on location and actual usage and is not warranted by SunPower. Some appliances may not be compatible with storage system.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-named-a-winner-in-good-housekeepings-2022-home-renovation-awards-301655444.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

