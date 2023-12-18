SunPower Plunges on Default Risk and Going-Concern Warning

(Bloomberg) -- SunPower Corp. plunged the most in 15 years after the rooftop solar installer said it has breached a credit agreement and there is “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating.

Shares of the company, which is majority owned by French oil major TotalEnergies SE, slumped as much as 34%. That’s the most intraday since November 2008. SunPower said a subsidiary has defaulted under its credit agreement due to a delay in third-quarter financial statements, according to a filing Monday.

Despite the share drop, the default is purely a technical issue and won’t cause liquidity problems for the company, said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James. He added that investors have known since October that the company would be restating some financials and called the stock move Monday an overreaction.

“Are the lenders going to call in the loan because the company didn’t get its paperwork in within 45 days? No, of course not,” he said by phone. “That would be ridiculous.”

If SunPower’s lenders demand immediate repayment, the company wouldn’t have enough liquidity to meet its obligations and pay its liabilities, the company said.

“As such, substantial doubt exists about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” SunPower said. Company representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Home solar companies have been battered by a slowdown in sales triggered by rising interest rates, which made it more expensive for customers to borrow to pay for panels. The industry’s woes are part of a larger collapse in clean-energy stocks driven in part by central bank tightening. SunPower shares have fallen more than 75% this year as the company has struggled with rising rates.

