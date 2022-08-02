U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

SunPower Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

·12 min read
In this article:
  • Added a record 19,700 customers in the second quarter, a 51% increase YoY

  • Accelerated revenue growth to 63% YoY

  • Achieved backlog of 53,000 retrofit and new homes customers

  • Delivered strong gross margin: 20% GAAP, 21% non-GAAP

  • Announced strategic relationship with IKEA U.S. to reach new customers and simplify the solar buying experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter, ending July 3, 2022.

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)
SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)

"There is a ubiquitous need for reliable electricity at an affordable price that isn't being met with our traditional energy sources," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "With our strategic growth plan, investment in world-class customer experience and robust pipeline, SunPower is well positioned to capture the strong resulting demand for solar and storage. This quarter we added a record number of customers, including an all-time high for new homes installs, and accumulated a backlog that we expect to set us up for high growth in the second half of the year."

SECOND QUARTER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

SunPower continues to execute across its five strategic pillars to capture demand and cement its leadership position as the company delivering the most innovative ecosystem of home energy products with unmatched customer experience.

World-class customer experience

1.

Highest rated solar company: In the second quarter of 2022, SunPower remained the only 4+ star rated solar provider in the U.S. with an average review score of 4.3. SunPower's Net Promoter Score improved to 51, a 38% improvement year-over-year (YoY).



2.

Improved time to resolution: The company continued its trend of significantly improving customer response speed. In the last quarter, it minimized wait times to 31 seconds, a 45% improvement YoY, and shortened the average time it takes to resolve a customer query by 36% YoY.


Best, most affordable products

3.

Significant progress on ground-breaking panel: SunPower and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) are finalizing negotiations to develop the world's most-advanced residential solar panels. The companies have agreed on the majority of key terms and are working toward definitive agreements. They are expected to sign a deal in the next quarter and promptly move forward to operationalize production.



4.

Increasing panel supply: SunPower secured additional product volume under their agreement with Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) for increased panel supply through the end of the year. Along with additional supply chain agreements, this further ensures the company's ability to meet unprecedented demand.


Growth

5.

Joining forces with IKEA U.S.: In May, SunPower announced a new strategic relationship with IKEA U.S. to introduce solar and storage to a new consumer market and make renewable energy easier to access. Through the collaboration, SunPower home energy products will be featured in select IKEA stores, and members of IKEA's customer loyalty program will be able to initiate their solar journey from the showroom floor. Home Solar with IKEA is expected to launch in select California markets in Fall 2022.



6.

Driving growth in new homes: SunPower continues to stand out as an industry leader in new homes. It recorded a 46% increase YoY for contracted active solar-standard communities, with previously sold backlog growing to 34,0001 customers. This quarter, the company further expanded its category presence across the country: it solidified a multiyear national contract extension with KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and finalized a deal with Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) to build nearly 400 solar-standard homes across five communities in Colorado.


Digital innovation

7.

Completed significant monitoring upgrade: SunPower finalized a multiyear project to redesign its monitoring systems for a superior customer experience. The new system enables faster load times and activates features such as panel-level monitoring and alerts for customers and dealers. With the implementation, SunPower reduced maximum delay time between when panels measure power production and when that data is visible in the mySunPower app from one hour to less than two minutes. The new monitoring system is expected to save SunPower more than $4 million in annual operating costs by gaining efficiency and reducing third party vendor fees.



World-class financial solutions

8.

Grew financing product portfolio: SunPower Financial introduced several new offerings in the second quarter to help keep customers' monthly payments low, including low-APR loans and expanded eligibility up to $150,000.


1Backlog calculated as of July 22, 2022.

In June, SunPower closed the sale of its Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS) business to TotalEnergies. Additionally in the second quarter, TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) signed a deal where GIP is expected to acquire an approximate 50% interest in a new joint venture that will hold TotalEnergies' 51% ownership in SunPower Corporation.

"This agreement is a strong signal from energy leaders and investors that accelerating the energy transition is an imperative and a powerful vote of confidence that SunPower is well suited to play a leading role in that change," said Faricy.

Financial Highlights

($ Millions, except percentages, residential
customers, and per-share data)

2nd Quarter 2022

1st Quarter 2022

2nd Quarter 2021

GAAP revenue from continuing operations

$417.8

$350.3

$260.8

GAAP gross margin from continuing operations

19.5 %

20.6 %

23.3 %

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

$(42.5)

$(2.2)

$87.1

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
per diluted share

$(0.24)

$(0.01)

$0.46

Non-GAAP revenue from continuing operations1

$414.1

$336.1

$254.1

Non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations1

21.3 %

21.7 %

22.5 %

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations1

$5.2

$2.9

$12.1

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing
operations per diluted share1

$0.03

$0.02

$0.07

Adjusted EBITDA1

$15.2

$11.2

$22.4

Residential customers

463,600

443,800

363,000

Cash2

$206.4

$142.3

$209.8


The sale of our C&I Solutions business met the criteria for classification as "discontinued operations" in accordance with the guidance in ASC 205-20, Discontinued Operations, beginning the first quarter of fiscal 2022. For all periods presented, the financial results of C&I Solutions are excluded in the table above.


1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.


2Includes cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

 

2022 Financial Outlook
SunPower affirmed prior 2022 guidance of $2,000-$2,400 Adjusted EBITDA per customer and 73,000-80,000 incremental customers, resulting in $90-$110 million Adjusted EBITDA for the year.

Earnings Conference Call Information

SunPower will discuss its second quarter, 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8045a492c8dd47d6be8faf25537fcfbd. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower 
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading solar technology and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) expectations regarding demand and our future performance based on backlog, bookings, projected consumer demand, and pipelines in our sales channels and for our products, and our ability to meet consumer demand; (b) our plans and expectations with respect to our strategic partnerships and initiatives, including our proposed partnership with First Solar, our strategic relationship with IKEA, and our agreements with KB Home and Dream Finders Homes, and the anticipated business and financial impacts thereof; (c) our strategic plans and areas of investment and focus, both current and future, and expectations for the results thereof, including improved customer experience, increased installation capacity, development of new products and services, and cost savings; (d) our expectations regarding projected demand and growth in 2022 and beyond, our positioning for future success, and our ability to capture demand and deliver long-term value to our shareholders; (e) our expectations for industry trends and factors, and the impact thereof on our business and strategic plans; and (f) our guidance for fiscal year 2022, including Adjusted EBITDA per customer, incremental customers, and Adjusted EBITDA, and related assumptions.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors; (3) competition in the solar and general energy industry, supply chain constraints, interest rates, and pricing pressures; (4) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (5) our dependence on sole- or limited-source supply relationships, including for our solar panels and other components of our products; (6) risks related to the introduction of new or enhanced products, including potential technical challenges, lead times, and our ability to match supply with demand while maintaining quality, sales, and support standards; (7) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (8) our liquidity, indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; and (9) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

©2022 SunPower Corporation. All rights reserved. SUNPOWER, SUNPOWER FINANCIAL, SUNVAULT, and the SUNPOWER logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



July 3, 2022


January 3, 2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                    206,355


$                    123,735

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion

1,024


691

Short-term investments

293,580


365,880

Accounts receivable, net

149,166


121,268

Contract assets

30,358


25,994

Inventories

222,524


214,432

Advances to suppliers, current portion

2,216


462

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

166,364


100,212

Current assets of discontinued operations


120,792

Total current assets

1,071,587


1,073,466





Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion

21,270


14,887

Property, plant and equipment, net

50,675


33,560

Operating lease right-of-use assets

28,809


31,654

Solar power systems leased, net

43,510


45,502

Goodwill

126,338


126,338

Other intangible assets, net

24,401


24,879

Other long-term assets

169,882


156,994

Long-term assets of discontinued operations


47,526

Total assets

$                 1,536,472


$                 1,554,806





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                    148,147


$                    138,514

Accrued liabilities

155,273


101,980

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

10,506


10,753

Contract liabilities, current portion

102,778


62,285

Short-term debt

62,089


109,568

Convertible debt, current portion

424,298


     Current liabilities of discontinued operations


86,496

Total current liabilities

903,091


509,596





Long-term debt

54,130


380

Convertible debt, net of current portion


423,677

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

23,544


28,566

Contract liabilities, net of current portion

18,674


18,705

Other long-term liabilities

117,942


141,197

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations


42,661

Total liabilities

1,117,381


1,164,782





Equity:




Common stock

174


173

Additional paid-in capital

2,840,028


2,714,500

Accumulated deficit

(2,213,195)


(2,122,212)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,139


11,168

Treasury stock, at cost

(224,829)


(215,240)

Total stockholders' equity

413,317


388,389

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,774


1,635

Total equity

419,091


390,024

Total liabilities and equity

$                 1,536,472


$                 1,554,806

 

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



July 3, 2022


April 3, 2022


July 4, 2021


July 3, 2022


July 4, 2021

Total revenues


$         417,772


$         350,277


$         260,751


$         768,049


$         500,887

Total cost of revenues


336,273


277,968


200,040


614,241


394,210

Gross profit


81,499


72,309


60,711


153,808


106,677

Operating expenses:











Research and development


7,405


5,010


4,258


12,415


8,882

Sales, general, and administrative


93,043


76,996


49,478


170,039


91,745

Restructuring (credits) charges


(494)


627


808


133


4,574

(Gain) loss on sale and impairment of
residential lease assets




(68)



(294)

(Income) expense from transition
services agreement, net


(494)


266


(1,656)


(228)


(4,743)

Total operating expenses


99,460


82,899


47,530


182,359


94,874

Operating (loss) income


(17,961)


(10,590)


13,181


(28,551)


11,803

Other (expense) income, net:











Interest income


92


42


73


134


125

Interest expense


(5,964)


(5,044)


(6,630)


(11,008)


(13,657)

Other, net


(14,652)


1,444


84,075


(13,208)


39,560

Other (expense) income, net


(20,524)


(3,558)


77,518


(24,082)


26,028

(Loss) income from continuing operations
before income taxes and equity in earnings
of unconsolidated investees


(38,485)


(14,148)


90,699


(52,633)


37,831

(Provision for) benefits from income
taxes


(3,226)


11,643


(3,594)


8,417


1,532

Net (loss) income from continuing
operations


(41,711)


(2,505)


87,105


(44,216)


39,363

(Loss) income from discontinued
operations before income taxes and
equity in losses of unconsolidated
investees1


(20,857)


(26,298)


(13,505)


(47,155)


(15,359)

Benefits from (provision for) income
taxes from discontinued operations


241


343


1,169


584


1,267

Net (loss) income from discontinued
operations, net of taxes


(20,616)


(25,955)


...

