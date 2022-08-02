SunPower Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- KBH
- SPWR
- DFH
- FSLR
- MAXN
Added a record 19,700 customers in the second quarter, a 51% increase YoY
Accelerated revenue growth to 63% YoY
Achieved backlog of 53,000 retrofit and new homes customers
Delivered strong gross margin: 20% GAAP, 21% non-GAAP
Announced strategic relationship with IKEA U.S. to reach new customers and simplify the solar buying experience
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter, ending July 3, 2022.
"There is a ubiquitous need for reliable electricity at an affordable price that isn't being met with our traditional energy sources," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "With our strategic growth plan, investment in world-class customer experience and robust pipeline, SunPower is well positioned to capture the strong resulting demand for solar and storage. This quarter we added a record number of customers, including an all-time high for new homes installs, and accumulated a backlog that we expect to set us up for high growth in the second half of the year."
SECOND QUARTER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
SunPower continues to execute across its five strategic pillars to capture demand and cement its leadership position as the company delivering the most innovative ecosystem of home energy products with unmatched customer experience.
World-class customer experience
1.
Highest rated solar company: In the second quarter of 2022, SunPower remained the only 4+ star rated solar provider in the U.S. with an average review score of 4.3. SunPower's Net Promoter Score improved to 51, a 38% improvement year-over-year (YoY).
2.
Improved time to resolution: The company continued its trend of significantly improving customer response speed. In the last quarter, it minimized wait times to 31 seconds, a 45% improvement YoY, and shortened the average time it takes to resolve a customer query by 36% YoY.
Best, most affordable products
3.
Significant progress on ground-breaking panel: SunPower and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) are finalizing negotiations to develop the world's most-advanced residential solar panels. The companies have agreed on the majority of key terms and are working toward definitive agreements. They are expected to sign a deal in the next quarter and promptly move forward to operationalize production.
4.
Increasing panel supply: SunPower secured additional product volume under their agreement with Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) for increased panel supply through the end of the year. Along with additional supply chain agreements, this further ensures the company's ability to meet unprecedented demand.
Growth
5.
Joining forces with IKEA U.S.: In May, SunPower announced a new strategic relationship with IKEA U.S. to introduce solar and storage to a new consumer market and make renewable energy easier to access. Through the collaboration, SunPower home energy products will be featured in select IKEA stores, and members of IKEA's customer loyalty program will be able to initiate their solar journey from the showroom floor. Home Solar with IKEA is expected to launch in select California markets in Fall 2022.
6.
Driving growth in new homes: SunPower continues to stand out as an industry leader in new homes. It recorded a 46% increase YoY for contracted active solar-standard communities, with previously sold backlog growing to 34,0001 customers. This quarter, the company further expanded its category presence across the country: it solidified a multiyear national contract extension with KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and finalized a deal with Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) to build nearly 400 solar-standard homes across five communities in Colorado.
Digital innovation
7.
Completed significant monitoring upgrade: SunPower finalized a multiyear project to redesign its monitoring systems for a superior customer experience. The new system enables faster load times and activates features such as panel-level monitoring and alerts for customers and dealers. With the implementation, SunPower reduced maximum delay time between when panels measure power production and when that data is visible in the mySunPower app from one hour to less than two minutes. The new monitoring system is expected to save SunPower more than $4 million in annual operating costs by gaining efficiency and reducing third party vendor fees.
World-class financial solutions
8.
Grew financing product portfolio: SunPower Financial introduced several new offerings in the second quarter to help keep customers' monthly payments low, including low-APR loans and expanded eligibility up to $150,000.
1Backlog calculated as of July 22, 2022.
In June, SunPower closed the sale of its Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS) business to TotalEnergies. Additionally in the second quarter, TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) signed a deal where GIP is expected to acquire an approximate 50% interest in a new joint venture that will hold TotalEnergies' 51% ownership in SunPower Corporation.
"This agreement is a strong signal from energy leaders and investors that accelerating the energy transition is an imperative and a powerful vote of confidence that SunPower is well suited to play a leading role in that change," said Faricy.
Financial Highlights
($ Millions, except percentages, residential
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2021
GAAP revenue from continuing operations
$417.8
$350.3
$260.8
GAAP gross margin from continuing operations
19.5 %
20.6 %
23.3 %
GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
$(42.5)
$(2.2)
$87.1
GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
$(0.24)
$(0.01)
$0.46
Non-GAAP revenue from continuing operations1
$414.1
$336.1
$254.1
Non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations1
21.3 %
21.7 %
22.5 %
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations1
$5.2
$2.9
$12.1
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing
$0.03
$0.02
$0.07
Adjusted EBITDA1
$15.2
$11.2
$22.4
Residential customers
463,600
443,800
363,000
Cash2
$206.4
$142.3
$209.8
The sale of our C&I Solutions business met the criteria for classification as "discontinued operations" in accordance with the guidance in ASC 205-20, Discontinued Operations, beginning the first quarter of fiscal 2022. For all periods presented, the financial results of C&I Solutions are excluded in the table above.
1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
2Includes cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash
2022 Financial Outlook
SunPower affirmed prior 2022 guidance of $2,000-$2,400 Adjusted EBITDA per customer and 73,000-80,000 incremental customers, resulting in $90-$110 million Adjusted EBITDA for the year.
Earnings Conference Call Information
SunPower will discuss its second quarter, 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8045a492c8dd47d6be8faf25537fcfbd. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.
About SunPower
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading solar technology and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) expectations regarding demand and our future performance based on backlog, bookings, projected consumer demand, and pipelines in our sales channels and for our products, and our ability to meet consumer demand; (b) our plans and expectations with respect to our strategic partnerships and initiatives, including our proposed partnership with First Solar, our strategic relationship with IKEA, and our agreements with KB Home and Dream Finders Homes, and the anticipated business and financial impacts thereof; (c) our strategic plans and areas of investment and focus, both current and future, and expectations for the results thereof, including improved customer experience, increased installation capacity, development of new products and services, and cost savings; (d) our expectations regarding projected demand and growth in 2022 and beyond, our positioning for future success, and our ability to capture demand and deliver long-term value to our shareholders; (e) our expectations for industry trends and factors, and the impact thereof on our business and strategic plans; and (f) our guidance for fiscal year 2022, including Adjusted EBITDA per customer, incremental customers, and Adjusted EBITDA, and related assumptions.
These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors; (3) competition in the solar and general energy industry, supply chain constraints, interest rates, and pricing pressures; (4) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (5) our dependence on sole- or limited-source supply relationships, including for our solar panels and other components of our products; (6) risks related to the introduction of new or enhanced products, including potential technical challenges, lead times, and our ability to match supply with demand while maintaining quality, sales, and support standards; (7) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (8) our liquidity, indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; and (9) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.
©2022 SunPower Corporation. All rights reserved. SUNPOWER, SUNPOWER FINANCIAL, SUNVAULT, and the SUNPOWER logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.
SUNPOWER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
July 3, 2022
January 3, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 206,355
$ 123,735
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion
1,024
691
Short-term investments
293,580
365,880
Accounts receivable, net
149,166
121,268
Contract assets
30,358
25,994
Inventories
222,524
214,432
Advances to suppliers, current portion
2,216
462
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
166,364
100,212
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
120,792
Total current assets
1,071,587
1,073,466
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion
21,270
14,887
Property, plant and equipment, net
50,675
33,560
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,809
31,654
Solar power systems leased, net
43,510
45,502
Goodwill
126,338
126,338
Other intangible assets, net
24,401
24,879
Other long-term assets
169,882
156,994
Long-term assets of discontinued operations
—
47,526
Total assets
$ 1,536,472
$ 1,554,806
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 148,147
$ 138,514
Accrued liabilities
155,273
101,980
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
10,506
10,753
Contract liabilities, current portion
102,778
62,285
Short-term debt
62,089
109,568
Convertible debt, current portion
424,298
—
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
86,496
Total current liabilities
903,091
509,596
Long-term debt
54,130
380
Convertible debt, net of current portion
—
423,677
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
23,544
28,566
Contract liabilities, net of current portion
18,674
18,705
Other long-term liabilities
117,942
141,197
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
—
42,661
Total liabilities
1,117,381
1,164,782
Equity:
Common stock
174
173
Additional paid-in capital
2,840,028
2,714,500
Accumulated deficit
(2,213,195)
(2,122,212)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,139
11,168
Treasury stock, at cost
(224,829)
(215,240)
Total stockholders' equity
413,317
388,389
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
5,774
1,635
Total equity
419,091
390,024
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,536,472
$ 1,554,806
SUNPOWER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
July 3, 2022
April 3, 2022
July 4, 2021
July 3, 2022
July 4, 2021
Total revenues
$ 417,772
$ 350,277
$ 260,751
$ 768,049
$ 500,887
Total cost of revenues
336,273
277,968
200,040
614,241
394,210
Gross profit
81,499
72,309
60,711
153,808
106,677
Operating expenses:
Research and development
7,405
5,010
4,258
12,415
8,882
Sales, general, and administrative
93,043
76,996
49,478
170,039
91,745
Restructuring (credits) charges
(494)
627
808
133
4,574
(Gain) loss on sale and impairment of
—
—
(68)
—
(294)
(Income) expense from transition
(494)
266
(1,656)
(228)
(4,743)
Total operating expenses
99,460
82,899
47,530
182,359
94,874
Operating (loss) income
(17,961)
(10,590)
13,181
(28,551)
11,803
Other (expense) income, net:
Interest income
92
42
73
134
125
Interest expense
(5,964)
(5,044)
(6,630)
(11,008)
(13,657)
Other, net
(14,652)
1,444
84,075
(13,208)
39,560
Other (expense) income, net
(20,524)
(3,558)
77,518
(24,082)
26,028
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(38,485)
(14,148)
90,699
(52,633)
37,831
(Provision for) benefits from income
(3,226)
11,643
(3,594)
8,417
1,532
Net (loss) income from continuing
(41,711)
(2,505)
87,105
(44,216)
39,363
(Loss) income from discontinued
(20,857)
(26,298)
(13,505)
(47,155)
(15,359)
Benefits from (provision for) income
241
343
1,169
584
1,267
Net (loss) income from discontinued
(20,616)
(25,955)
...