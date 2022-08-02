SunPower Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Added a record 19,700 customers in the second quarter, a 51% increase YoY

Accelerated revenue growth to 63% YoY

Achieved backlog of 53,000 retrofit and new homes customers

Delivered strong gross margin: 20% GAAP, 21% non-GAAP

Announced strategic relationship with IKEA U.S. to reach new customers and simplify the solar buying experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter, ending July 3, 2022.

"There is a ubiquitous need for reliable electricity at an affordable price that isn't being met with our traditional energy sources," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "With our strategic growth plan, investment in world-class customer experience and robust pipeline, SunPower is well positioned to capture the strong resulting demand for solar and storage. This quarter we added a record number of customers, including an all-time high for new homes installs, and accumulated a backlog that we expect to set us up for high growth in the second half of the year."

SECOND QUARTER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

SunPower continues to execute across its five strategic pillars to capture demand and cement its leadership position as the company delivering the most innovative ecosystem of home energy products with unmatched customer experience.

World-class customer experience 1. Highest rated solar company: In the second quarter of 2022, SunPower remained the only 4+ star rated solar provider in the U.S. with an average review score of 4.3. SunPower's Net Promoter Score improved to 51, a 38% improvement year-over-year (YoY).



2. Improved time to resolution: The company continued its trend of significantly improving customer response speed. In the last quarter, it minimized wait times to 31 seconds, a 45% improvement YoY, and shortened the average time it takes to resolve a customer query by 36% YoY.

Best, most affordable products 3. Significant progress on ground-breaking panel: SunPower and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) are finalizing negotiations to develop the world's most-advanced residential solar panels. The companies have agreed on the majority of key terms and are working toward definitive agreements. They are expected to sign a deal in the next quarter and promptly move forward to operationalize production.



4. Increasing panel supply: SunPower secured additional product volume under their agreement with Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) for increased panel supply through the end of the year. Along with additional supply chain agreements, this further ensures the company's ability to meet unprecedented demand.

Growth 5. Joining forces with IKEA U.S.: In May, SunPower announced a new strategic relationship with IKEA U.S. to introduce solar and storage to a new consumer market and make renewable energy easier to access. Through the collaboration, SunPower home energy products will be featured in select IKEA stores, and members of IKEA's customer loyalty program will be able to initiate their solar journey from the showroom floor. Home Solar with IKEA is expected to launch in select California markets in Fall 2022.



6. Driving growth in new homes: SunPower continues to stand out as an industry leader in new homes. It recorded a 46% increase YoY for contracted active solar-standard communities, with previously sold backlog growing to 34,0001 customers. This quarter, the company further expanded its category presence across the country: it solidified a multiyear national contract extension with KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and finalized a deal with Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) to build nearly 400 solar-standard homes across five communities in Colorado.

Digital innovation 7. Completed significant monitoring upgrade: SunPower finalized a multiyear project to redesign its monitoring systems for a superior customer experience. The new system enables faster load times and activates features such as panel-level monitoring and alerts for customers and dealers. With the implementation, SunPower reduced maximum delay time between when panels measure power production and when that data is visible in the mySunPower app from one hour to less than two minutes. The new monitoring system is expected to save SunPower more than $4 million in annual operating costs by gaining efficiency and reducing third party vendor fees.



World-class financial solutions 8. Grew financing product portfolio: SunPower Financial introduced several new offerings in the second quarter to help keep customers' monthly payments low, including low-APR loans and expanded eligibility up to $150,000.



1Backlog calculated as of July 22, 2022.

In June, SunPower closed the sale of its Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS) business to TotalEnergies. Additionally in the second quarter, TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) signed a deal where GIP is expected to acquire an approximate 50% interest in a new joint venture that will hold TotalEnergies' 51% ownership in SunPower Corporation.

"This agreement is a strong signal from energy leaders and investors that accelerating the energy transition is an imperative and a powerful vote of confidence that SunPower is well suited to play a leading role in that change," said Faricy.

Financial Highlights

($ Millions, except percentages, residential

customers, and per-share data) 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2021 GAAP revenue from continuing operations $417.8 $350.3 $260.8 GAAP gross margin from continuing operations 19.5 % 20.6 % 23.3 % GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $(42.5) $(2.2) $87.1 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

per diluted share $(0.24) $(0.01) $0.46 Non-GAAP revenue from continuing operations1 $414.1 $336.1 $254.1 Non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations1 21.3 % 21.7 % 22.5 % Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations1 $5.2 $2.9 $12.1 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing

operations per diluted share1 $0.03 $0.02 $0.07 Adjusted EBITDA1 $15.2 $11.2 $22.4 Residential customers 463,600 443,800 363,000 Cash2 $206.4 $142.3 $209.8



The sale of our C&I Solutions business met the criteria for classification as "discontinued operations" in accordance with the guidance in ASC 205-20, Discontinued Operations, beginning the first quarter of fiscal 2022. For all periods presented, the financial results of C&I Solutions are excluded in the table above.

1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

2Includes cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

2022 Financial Outlook

SunPower affirmed prior 2022 guidance of $2,000-$2,400 Adjusted EBITDA per customer and 73,000-80,000 incremental customers, resulting in $90-$110 million Adjusted EBITDA for the year.

Earnings Conference Call Information

SunPower will discuss its second quarter, 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8045a492c8dd47d6be8faf25537fcfbd. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading solar technology and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) expectations regarding demand and our future performance based on backlog, bookings, projected consumer demand, and pipelines in our sales channels and for our products, and our ability to meet consumer demand; (b) our plans and expectations with respect to our strategic partnerships and initiatives, including our proposed partnership with First Solar, our strategic relationship with IKEA, and our agreements with KB Home and Dream Finders Homes, and the anticipated business and financial impacts thereof; (c) our strategic plans and areas of investment and focus, both current and future, and expectations for the results thereof, including improved customer experience, increased installation capacity, development of new products and services, and cost savings; (d) our expectations regarding projected demand and growth in 2022 and beyond, our positioning for future success, and our ability to capture demand and deliver long-term value to our shareholders; (e) our expectations for industry trends and factors, and the impact thereof on our business and strategic plans; and (f) our guidance for fiscal year 2022, including Adjusted EBITDA per customer, incremental customers, and Adjusted EBITDA, and related assumptions.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors; (3) competition in the solar and general energy industry, supply chain constraints, interest rates, and pricing pressures; (4) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (5) our dependence on sole- or limited-source supply relationships, including for our solar panels and other components of our products; (6) risks related to the introduction of new or enhanced products, including potential technical challenges, lead times, and our ability to match supply with demand while maintaining quality, sales, and support standards; (7) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (8) our liquidity, indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; and (9) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

©2022 SunPower Corporation. All rights reserved. SUNPOWER, SUNPOWER FINANCIAL, SUNVAULT, and the SUNPOWER logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



July 3, 2022

January 3, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,355

$ 123,735 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion 1,024

691 Short-term investments 293,580

365,880 Accounts receivable, net 149,166

121,268 Contract assets 30,358

25,994 Inventories 222,524

214,432 Advances to suppliers, current portion 2,216

462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 166,364

100,212 Current assets of discontinued operations —

120,792 Total current assets 1,071,587

1,073,466







Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion 21,270

14,887 Property, plant and equipment, net 50,675

33,560 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,809

31,654 Solar power systems leased, net 43,510

45,502 Goodwill 126,338

126,338 Other intangible assets, net 24,401

24,879 Other long-term assets 169,882

156,994 Long-term assets of discontinued operations —

47,526 Total assets $ 1,536,472

$ 1,554,806







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 148,147

$ 138,514 Accrued liabilities 155,273

101,980 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 10,506

10,753 Contract liabilities, current portion 102,778

62,285 Short-term debt 62,089

109,568 Convertible debt, current portion 424,298

— Current liabilities of discontinued operations —

86,496 Total current liabilities 903,091

509,596







Long-term debt 54,130

380 Convertible debt, net of current portion —

423,677 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 23,544

28,566 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 18,674

18,705 Other long-term liabilities 117,942

141,197 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations —

42,661 Total liabilities 1,117,381

1,164,782







Equity:





Common stock 174

173 Additional paid-in capital 2,840,028

2,714,500 Accumulated deficit (2,213,195)

(2,122,212) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,139

11,168 Treasury stock, at cost (224,829)

(215,240) Total stockholders' equity 413,317

388,389 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,774

1,635 Total equity 419,091

390,024 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,536,472

$ 1,554,806