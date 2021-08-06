Sunrise Diagnostic Lab Becomes One-Stop Laboratory for COVID-19 Testing Services in New Jersey & New York City

Sunrise Diagnostic Laboratories is a full-service pathology and clinical laboratory providing a wide variety of clinical services.

South Plainfield, New Jersey, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the trusted laboratories in New Jersey and New York City, Sunrise Diagnostic Lab (SDL) announces to have become the one-stop destination for COVID-19 testing services. During the deadly waves, the healthcare organization has played an integral part in conducting tests in schools, camps, government agencies, among sports teams, religious and other communities.

Tuseeaf Rathore, the CEO of the company, shared, “From day one, we have been out there, helping communities, schools and municipalities tackle this terrible public health emergency. We are proud of all the people, government personnel as well as schools whom we have been able to help.”



SDL is currently gearing up for a busy season as schools resume in August/September and the cases are rapidly going up. “We stand ready to assist anyone and provide with the best services possible to stem this pandemic. Ours is a state-of-the-art facility, offering services second to none to keep everyone healthy,” added the CEO.

SDL’s comprehensive COVID-19 testing services include nasal swab testing, saliva testing, rapid testing, travel services testing, remote antigen testing for travel purpose, antibodies testing, vaccine only antibodies testing and testing for Delta variant. These premium-quality services are ensured using high-tech equipment along with enthusiastic support from highly trained and certified experts.

Additionally, the healthcare organization offers mobile stations, community sites, drives and 12-hour turnaround time for PCR testing, electronic interface, electronic results retrieval, phone/text notifications once results are ready. Patients can also access 24x7 hotline service for the results. Apart from these, airlines and travel advice are provided by SDL for complete assistance.

As a moment of pride for the company, SDL has recently received recommendation by the honourable mayor of Newark, NJ, Ras J. Baraka. He wrote, “Sunrise Diagnostic Lab has been leading the way since its inception. The organization and its leaders have been active and a vital part of the community, providing opportunities and services.”

He further added, “They have shown their true standards during the pandemic by relentlessly being present at the frontlines, providing support and far needed services at the grassroots, where it truly matters... I strongly recommend and support Sunrise Diagnostic Lab’s function as intended.”

Mohammad Naeem, the owner of the group, expressed his strong desire and goal in containing the spread of coronavirus. He said, “We strive to do our part in identifying and preventing the spread by adopting the latest methodologies and testing techniques. We go wherever others wouldn't, thereby, serving the underprivileged, underserved areas.”

“We are providing support, as actively as we can, so that everyone from households to big corporations has access to accurate and fast testing for COVID-19,” Naeem concluded.

About Sunrise Diagnostic Laboratories

Located in New Jersey, Sunrise Diagnostic Laboratories is a full-service pathology and clinical laboratory providing a wide variety of clinical services. A part of the reputed Sunrise Group of Companies founded by Mr Mohammad Naeem, this healthcare organization holds accreditation with CLIA and licenses from New Jersey Department of Health, Pennsylvania of Health and CLIA, California Department of Health, and New York Department of Health.

